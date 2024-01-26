Have you ever had such a vivid dream that you thought it was real? Cirque Italia has pulled out all the stops this year to take you on a magical dream adventure. This is one escapade you cannot afford to miss.

Have you ever wished you could turn back time? To go back to a simpler, happy time filled with sock hops, drive-in theaters, muscle cars and thick sideburns? Well, get out your poodle skirts and leather jackets!

Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers can’t wait to take you back to a time when hula hoops and soda fountains were abundant, Elvis Presley dominated the airwaves, greased hair was all the rage and street racing was a parent’s greatest concern. Come along for the ride when a 1950s-obsessed adolescent falls asleep and dreams of living in this revolutionary era. This high-octane show is guaranteed to captivate and engage every kiddo and daddy-o in the audience.

Cirque Italia believes multiculturalism is one of its strongest assets. Its show features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and many other countries. Of course, these incredible artists are preparing to wow you with their astounding acts: master jugglers, low-wire fanatics, dazzling contortions, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death. Want to know more? You’ll have to come ‘dream’ with Cirque Italia as it travels back in time.

Cirque Italia’s mission is to provide high-class entertainment suitable for all age groups, where all are welcome at its strictly animal-free shows.

The show will run from Thursday to Sunday, February 8-11 under the stunning white-and-blue big top tent in the Dillard’s parking lot at the Westfield Brandon mall, located at 459 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon.

Showtimes are as follows:

• Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, February 10 at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, February 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit https://cirqueitalia.com/. Be sure to sure to check all social media accounts; search ‘Cirque Italia – Gold Unit.’ Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full-priced paying adult ticket in levels two or three. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Please call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code for your location.

The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show. Hours on nonshow days are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and hours on show days are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://cirqueitalia.com/tickets or by calling 941-704-8572.