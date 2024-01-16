Suncoast Credit Union Foundation Scholarship

The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is partnering with Hillsborough Education Foundation to offer six $2,000 scholarship awards to high school graduates in the Class of 2024. This year’s high school graduates in Suncoast Credit Union’s 25-county service territory have the opportunity to apply for financial support to continue their education, thanks to a $164,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union’s Foundation.

Applications are open until Wednesday, January 31 and are available at https://educationfoundation.com/seniorscholarships.

Pepin Academies To Host School Choice Open House

Pepin Academies is excited to announce a School Choice Open House event for prospective students, parents and the community. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for all attendees to tour the school, learn more information about what it does and learn more about its therapeutic environment for students with learning disabilities.

The open house will be held simultaneously on each campus on January 25, 2024, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Please RSVP at www.pepinacademies.com or email communications@theacademies.us.

Dementia Care-partner Support Group

Superior Residences of Brandon will be holding a monthly support group for family and friends of people living with dementia. The group will take place the second Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m., with the next meeting being on January 9. The group will be led by CherylAnn Haley, she is a Positive Approach to Care-certified coach and will share Positive Approach to Care skills that will explain some behaviors and show care partners how to support their loved ones.

Please call 813-657-8587 or email tburnett@superiorbrandon.com to reserve a space. Superior Residences of Brandon is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon.

Kappa Delta Phi Bingo Fundraiser

The Kappa Kappa chapter of Kappa Delta Phi is hosting a bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. on Tuesday, February 13. This will be a first-come, first-served event, so come early to secure a table for you and your friends.

Bingo cards will be sold from 6:30 p.m. onward and bingo will begin promptly at 7 p.m. There will also be silent auction items available to bid on and a 50/50 drawing.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Yoga In The Garden At Kerby’s Nursery

What do plants and yoga have in common? They both promote health and wellness. Kristen Molinaro of Keystone Yoga will present a yoga class at Kerby’s Nursery on Saturday, February 3 at 9:30 a.m. on the boardwalk in Kerby’s Greenhouse. This class is suitable for everyone. Please bring your own mat; water will be provided. All participants will receive a coupon for 20 percent off one full-priced item, valid through February. The class is free.

Visit www.kerbysnursery.com to register. The class is limited to 40 participants.