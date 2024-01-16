High School students in the Class of 2024 in Hillsborough Count have the opportunity to apply for six $2,000 scholarship awards. This scholarship program is made possible thanks to a partnership between the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation and the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

This year’s Suncoast Credit Union Scholars program represents the continued mission of the foundation to support education initiatives and the well-being and potential of children. Since its inception in 1990, the foundation has contributed more than $40 million, including over $2.9 million in scholarships.

This year’s high school graduates in Suncoast Credit Union’s 25-county service territory have the opportunity to apply for financial support to continue their education, thanks to a $164,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union’s foundation.

“Our current students are the next generation of leaders, and it is our duty to prepare them with all the tools necessary to be successful in the classroom to set them up for a successful future,” said Kourtney Berry, executive director of the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. “Through our foundation and Suncoast Scholars program, we are able to make direct impacts on students living in the communities we serve, which ties back to the credit union philosophy of people helping people so we can all grow and thrive.”

Applications are open until Wednesday, January 31 and are available at https://educationfoundation.com/seniorscholarships.

The Suncoast scholarships are just one piece of the larger program that the Hillsborough Education Foundation oversees. Each year, it gives out around 200 scholarships worth roughly $600,000. Students can easily apply, as all it really involves is filling out one simple application. There are even scholarships for those who are looking to attend a technical college or trade school in addition to traditional schools.

The Hillsborough Education Foundation was founded in 1987. The Hillsborough Education Foundation is a nonprofit focused on strengthening public education in Hillsborough County by supporting teachers and empowering students to achieve academic and personal success. Together with its community partners, Hillsborough Education Foundation strategically invests in initiatives that impact teaching quality, increase graduation rates and build equity in education. This bolsters a thriving workforce of tomorrow and the sustainable prosperity of Tampa Bay.

You can learn more about the Hillsborough Education Foundation by visiting https://educationfoundation.com/.