SCORE

Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE is an organization

dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground.

Whether you need help evaluating a new business idea or plan,

stimulating business growth, or developing long-term stability – SCORE

Tampa can help at little to no cost. Our goals are your goals. Let’s

set & meet them together with training opportunities, free workshops,

and online resources!

Our volunteers are successful real-world business professionals who

volunteer thousands of hours to help existing and startup businesses

succeed. Our volunteers are experts with experience in areas such as;

accounting, finance, human resources, consulting, import/export, law,

operations, production, retail, wholesale, manufacturing, sales,

marketing, management, business plan preparation, strategic planning,

and many other business disciplines.

We provide:

Volunteer MENTORS who share their expertise across many industries

Free, confidential business mentoring in person, via email, or by video

Free business TOOLS, templates, and tips here online

Inexpensive or free business WORKSHOPS (locally) and webinars (online 24/7)

https://www.score.org/tampa