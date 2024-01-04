Recently, High 5 Inc. completed two large-scale pool projects that enhanced swimmers’ experience and offered the community a high-quality aquatic facility. The complete rebuild of High 5’s shallow, warm-water teaching pool allows for comfortable year-round instruction of its littlest swimmers. In collaboration with the Hillsborough County Children’s Board and the generous grant that allows High 5 to offer free water safety swim lessons to the community, this pool provides the perfect environment for teaching drowning prevention. The resurfacing of its 50-meter pool provides not only better long-term maintenance but also a quality competition venue.

Original Story Printed February 2023.

High 5 Inc. was awarded a grant to fund the resurfacing of its three pools, which are expected to be completed at the end of April.

The $550,000 grant was given to High 5 by Hillsborough County at the beginning of the 2023 annual budget cycle.

“It helps us to be able to teach children under the age of 3 to swim, increases the opportunity to run competitions, which would have a nice economic impact to our area and create a much better experience for all community members that use these areas,” said High 5 CEO Chuck Burgess.

At High 5’s location off U.S. Highway 60 at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon, all three pools will undergo the resurfacing financed by the county’s grant. High 5 owns an Olympic-sized lap pool with five diving boards and a diving well. Its 10-lane, 25-yard pool and teaching pool are also being renovated.

The pool resurfacing project is part of a three-phase improvement project to update High 5’s facilities. This phase will allow the recreation center to add aquatic facilities to expand opportunities for swim lessons, school practices and other events. Additionally, these improvements will make space for senior programming, giving large groups or church organizations the appropriate space for their meetings.

“The grant is more than just a resurfacing,” explained Burgess. “It has been part of a three-phase overall project to update and add significant aquatic facilities for learning to swim for all ages.”

BCI Pools is in charge of the renovation project. The Fort Myers-based swimming pool contractor has 40 years of experience building pools for the community.

High 5 is a community recreation center that supports education, athletics and community through its programs. High 5’s value-added membership opportunities give members special prices, early registration and exclusive invitations to events, among other perks. Juniors can receive a membership for $40 per month, individual memberships cost $55 per month and family memberships cost $75 per month. One-day guest passes are also available for $10 per person.

For more information on how to join High 5 and to learn about its mission to serve the community, visit www.high5inc.org. To contact the organization, call 813-689-0908 or email memberservices@high5inc.org.