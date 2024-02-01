Interact Club Of Tampa Bay (High School Students)

The Interact Club of Tampa Bay meets on the first Monday of each month. The next meeting is on February 5, 6-8 p.m., at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. The March meeting will be on March 4, 6-8 p.m.

All area high school students are invited, and food will be provided. Come learn about the ‘Create Hope in the World’ Speech Contest on Friday, February 23. Contact: Chad Norgard, chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

For any Rotary Club or company wanting to sponsor a birdhouse at any of the USF Rotaract community gardens, please reach out via social media. All details and club updates will be on the Instagram page @usf_rotaract. For those with students at the University of South Florida, check out BullsConnect for opportunities or visit its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

Brandon

The Rotary Club of Brandon’s annual Wild Game Dinner is Friday, March 1, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Tickets and sponsorships are available by contacting Joe Campoamor at 813-748-2076 or jcampoamor@integrityft.com.

If you’re interested in serving our community and doing good in the world with the Rotary Club of Brandon, contact Debbie Meegan at debbiemeeganrotary@gmail.com for more information. Meetings are on Tuesdays from 12 Noon-1 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Brandon ’86

The Brandon ’86 Rotary Club will be hosting the 2023-24 ‘Create Hope in the World’ Speech Contest for members of the Interact Club of Tampa Bay on Friday, February 23. Meetings are held weekly on Fridays from 8-9 a.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, located at 3007 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon.

Brandon Global Eco (Meets On Zoom)

Are you passionate about the environment? Join Brandon Global Eco on the second and fourth Mondays of each month from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom. The focus of the club is environmental education and ecological friendly projects. To join the email list for meeting information, contact Bruno Kazenas at bkazenas@comcast.net.

FishHawk-Riverview

Area high schoolers whose ‘home’ schools are or would be Durant, Newsome, Riverview or Spoto are invited to enter the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview’s Speech Contest. Monetary prizes for the best 5 to 7-minute speeches on the topic ‘Create Hope in the World,’ this year’s Rotary International theme focusing on mental health, will be judged on Thursday, February 22, at The Shrimp Boat.

For more information and to sign up, visit its social media pages or www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org. Also, save the date for the 14th annual Crawfish Festival presented by Christopher Ligori & Associates on Saturday, April 13. To sponsor, volunteer (including students) or be a vendor, visit www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org or www.luvcrawfish.com.