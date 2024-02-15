The Missing Piece Theatre Company, which features a local cast and crew, will put on the first show in its second season this March. The Missing Piece Theatre will present Play On! at the Gem Theater, located at 118 NW 1st Ave. in Mulberry. The shows will be held on Friday, March 1 and 8, and Saturday, March 2 and 9, at 8 p.m. Two Sunday matinees will be held on March 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.

The Missing Piece Theatre Company is a completely volunteer-run organization. Steven Bucko is the executive director of The Missing Piece Theatre, as well as the director of Play On!

According to Bucko, “Play On! tells the story of a theater company trying — and failing hilariously — to put on their next show, Murder Most Foul. Act 1 shows us a bad rehearsal. Act 2 shows a dress rehearsal that goes even worse. Act 3 is opening night, where everything that can possibly go wrong, does. The cast and crew try their best to deal with constant changes from the playwright, but even their best efforts come up short.”

Bucko added, “Get ready to laugh as you get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into putting on play. This all-star, comedic cast will delight as they do such a great job showing you their ‘bad’ acting.”

The cast includes many talented local actors. These include Maren Fernandez, Jennifer Groff and Brittany Thomas from Riverview; Kayla Kopeck and Joshua Mange from Brandon; and two residents who live in Valrico, Kathyanne Bishop and Maisy Middleton.

“We are so fortunate with our partnership with the City of Mulberry and the beautiful Gem Theater. Our audience sizes continue to grow, so make sure you get your tickets early,” Bucko said.

The Missing Piece Theatre’s second season will include Newsies, which is set for July. You can then enjoy a fun Halloween season with Little Shop of Horrors in October. Finally, get into the holiday season with The Gift of the Magi, set to take place in December.

Tickets are just $15. You can get tickets to Play On! by visiting www.themissingpiecetheatre.org.