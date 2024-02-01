Thirty years ago, a father-son team opened Marlin James Air Conditioning & Heating to prioritize service and customer satisfaction.

Marlin James’ employees follow the ‘What would Red do?’ program, called ‘Red’s Club,’ which was modeled after James ‘Red’ Griffin’s servant’s heart.

“[The club’s goal is] to plant seeds of faith, respect, kindness and courage that are harvested into a relationship as we serve the company,” Marlin Clark Sr. said.

Griffin set the example for the company on how to serve through his dedication to his customers and quality work. His servant’s heart extended to how he treated his employees and created a family within the company as well.

Clark, Griffin’s son, had worked in air conditioning for 15 years before proposing to open his own company with his father.

Now, Marlin James is on its third generation of family owners, passing down the Christian foundation for loyalty, integrity and serving others.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Marlin James in January, the company closed early for one day to reflect on the company’s history, share stories and give thanks for the success of the company.

“We firmly believe in building relationships. … Marlin James is built on relationships. It has been since day one. We’re blessed to still serve many customers that we took care of in the very first year of being in business,” Clark said about the success.

Clark and his team strive to employ workers who will engage in the ‘What would Red do?’ model and represent the company’s foundation well.

In addition to keeping homes at the perfect temperature, Marlin James serves the community through supporting local charities and youth sports. This year, it will partner with Forgotten Angels, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping youth who are aging out of foster care.

“We’ve been blessed and we love to be able to pass that on back to the community,” Clark said.

Marlin James can service all makes and models of air conditioning and heating units and are a Lennox Premier Dealer. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. but does have emergency service available.

For more information on Marlin James or to schedule an appointment, visit www.marlinjames.com or call 813-689-0817.