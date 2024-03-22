Apostles Lutheran Church welcomes a guest pastor and internationally recognized performance artist, Paul Oman, on Sunday, March 24, at 10 a.m. The story of who Christ is will unfold artistically, musically, narratively and scripturally during the service entering Holy Week on Palm Sunday. Oman shares his Drawn to the Word artistic ministry with audiences across the country, and this will be Oman’s second performance at Apostles Lutheran.

Oman creates a vision of God’s word by using the process of painting large murals in real time in front of his audience. He has shared the gospel in this unique and powerful way to congregations, schools, universities, seminaries, camps, prisons and nonprofit organizations.

According to Liz Jimenez, parish administrator at Apostles Lutheran, this will be a special service, and, like with all church services, the community is welcomed and encouraged to attend.

“This is an exciting and, for most people, new way to experience worship,” said Jimenez. “Pastor Oman’s presentation during worship was so well received the last time he was here that we are looking forward to offer it to new people as well as to those who have seen it before. We pray that it will be a wonderful experience for all.”

At age 10, Oman began to recognize his God-given artistic abilities and started training in acrylic, oil and watercolor painting. His passion for painting and drawing continued to grow through college and seminary. Now, Oman can share his spiritual gifts to audiences in this unique way. He will be painting a larger-than-life mural during the 10 a.m. church service at Apostles Lutheran along with music and traditional Palm Sunday worship. The music will include an organ, a piano, a choir, a band and handbells.

“We chose the Scripture readings for the day as well as all the music that supports the Scripture readings,” said Jimenez. “He (Oman) will do the painting according to the readings and/or theme. The theme of the day is Palm Sunday but with a focus on the totality of who is Jesus: Suffering Servant, King, Healer, God Incarnate.”

Apostles Lutheran Church normally hosts two services at 8:45-10:45 a.m., but on this one day it will be at 10 a.m. only. Apostles Lutheran Church is located at 200 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.apostleslutheran.net or please call 813-689-2571.