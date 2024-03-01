Steve Moran At Keller Williams Suburban Tampa Receives The Individual Top Agent Award

Keller Williams Suburban Tampa is pleased to announce that Steve Moran has received the Individual Top Agent Award for the 19th year in a row. Moran had a written volume of $30,232,525 for 2023.

Dana Cates, team leader for Keller Williams, stated, “It is amazing the level of production and consistency he has had over his career.”

She added, “Steve is definitely an Icon in our industry, and it is a testament to the relationships he has developed with his clients since most of his business are through referrals.”

Moran credits much of his success to his assistant/wife of 25 years. He said, “She is the real MVP, and anyone that I have sold a house to will agree.”

He has sold in the Valrico, Lithia, Brandon, Riverview and Plant City areas for 30 years and has closed over 1,600 homes.

“We have definitely been blessed over the years, and I still love helping people with their biggest transaction they will ever make,” Moran said.

He can be reached at 813-661-2476 or www.stevemoran.com.

ASP — America’s Swimming Pool Company

The pleasure of plunging into a cool pool on a hot summer day is pure delight. However, the responsibilities that come along with owning a pool, like regular maintenance, cannot be overlooked. Having a trustworthy professional pool service company at your disposal is essential, and ASP, America’s Swimming Pool Company of South Shore, takes pride in being the go-to company. With its extensive experience in providing superior pool maintenance, it offers reliable and adaptable services to meet every pool’s unique needs from skilled technicians.

For more information, call 813-641-4936 or visit its website at www.aspsouthshorefl.com.

Full Flow Lavish Loos, The Ultimate Luxury Restroom Rentals

Full Flow Lavish Loos, based in Ruskin, is Tampa’s ultimate destination for luxury restroom rentals. The lavishly designed portable restrooms redefine outdoor comfort. The modern, spacious, air-conditioned and impeccably clean restrooms not only offer essential conveniences but also exquisite bathroom accessories and designs. They can be transported across the Tampa Bay area, from St. Petersburg and Clearwater to Bradenton.

For additional information, visit its website at www.fullflowlavishloos.com.

Jet Ventilation Now At HCA Florida Brandon Hospital NICU

The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at HCA Florida Brandon Hospital has made a major step to the highest level of care for respiratory distress in preterm babies. The NICU now utilizes jet ventilation, which provides the most advanced and gentle care compared to a traditional ventilator, for the youngest patients in the level III NICU.

Neonatologists say babies born between approximately 500-1250 grams (1-3 pounds) with lung disease due to prematurity, respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) or a lung collapse benefit from jet ventilation. Brandon Hospital’s NICU patients now have access to this advanced care technology, which eliminates the need for the youngest patients to face the risks associated with a transfer to another facility. This gentle ventilation helps support the lungs of preterm babies so they can grow and develop in Brandon Hospital’s level III NICU.

The hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.hcafloridabrandonhospital.com.

Sprout Digital Celebrates With A Ribbon-cutting

Sprout Digital, a digital marketing company, recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

Sprout Digital drives business growth through best-in-class internet marketing solutions. Your business could have the most brilliant products and services out there, but if no one can find them on the web you’re missing out on a great chance of gaining more leads, clients and money. Sprout Digital can take your business to the digital world and get you the exposure and growth you deserve.

For more information, visit its website at https://sprout-digital.com/ or call 937-528-1423 to talk to a team member.

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales Inc. Celebrates A Decade Of Excellence

Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales Inc. (SFMS), a leading provider of fabrication, machining, EDM and manufacturing equipment, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary milestone. Over the past decade, SFMS has established itself as an industry powerhouse, delivering cutting-edge solutions, repurposing industrial machinery, providing exceptional service and giving unwavering commitment to its clients, partners and suppliers. What began as a vision to redefine the machinery sales experience has now blossomed into a thriving enterprise known for its expertise, integrity and customer-centric approach.

“Reaching our 10-year anniversary is a momentous occasion for all of us at SFMS. We are immensely proud of the journey we’ve undertaken, the partnerships we’ve built and the trust our clients have placed in us,” said Andrew Kamashian, president of SFMS.

To learn more about Southern Fabricating Machinery Sales Inc., visit www.southernfabsales.com.

DRIP Infrared Sauna Studio Celebrates Opening With Ribbon-cutting

DRIP Infrared Sauna Studio has created a spa-like haven where clients can immerse themselves in an environment designed for relaxation and detoxification. Its saunas are equipped with far-infrared energy, penetrating skin, joints and muscles and allowing up to seven times more detoxification than typical sweating.

Chelsea Watts and Jessica Zachar, owners of DRIP Infrared Sauna Studio, recently celebrated opening its Valrico location at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit its website at https://dripinfraredsaunastudio.com/.