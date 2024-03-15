After Nearly 40 years, Spath Jewelers Passes Torch To New Generation

With nearly four decades in the jewelry store business through operating Spath Jewelers in both Bartow and Valrico, owners Gene and Tina Spath felt the time was right to retire and pass the reins to their children. Their daughter, Emily, runs the Bartow store while their son, Brian, manages the Valrico store.

The Spaths are holding a retirement sale at the Valrico location to celebrate this generational milestone. Shoppers looking for great deals on jewelry should plan a visit to the Valrico store. The store offers various styles and prices on high-quality jewelry, including bridal, gemstones, rings, watches, necklaces, pendants and unique pieces. The sale will continue until all merchandise is sold.

“We’ve been blessed to be part of this community for so many years and look forward to celebrating our customers’ special moments for many more years to come,” Gene said. “We’re just filled with a lot of gratitude.”

The Valrico Spath Jewelers is located at 2523 SR 60 E. Visit www.spathjewelers.com or call 813-571-5445.

Tai Chi For Arthritis & Fall Prevention Program Offered At Sweet Water Grand The Bridges

The evidence-based ‘Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention’ program will be offered at The Bridges at Sweet Water Grand in partnership with Senior Connection Center Inc. This free eight-week program emphasizes slow and gentle movements that increase strength, balance, flexibility and energy. Exercises can be done seated or standing. Participants must be 60 years or older and must attend one of the first two sessions.

Sessions will be held every Tuesday and Thursday from Tuesday, April 2 through Thursday, May 23, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., at the Sweet Water Grand, located at 5921 Stockport St. in Riverview. Space is limited; please call Janet at 813-413-8900 to register.

Sprout Digital Celebrates With A Ribbon-cutting

Sprout Digital, a digital marketing company, recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Sprout Digital drives business growth through best-in-class internet marketing solutions. Your business could have the most brilliant products and services out there, but if no one can find them on the web you’re missing out on a great chance of gaining more leads, clients and money. Sprout Digital can take your business to the digital world and get you the exposure and growth you deserve.

For more information, visit its website at https://sprout-digital.com/ or call 937-528-1423 to talk to a team member.

Music In (e)Motion Family Concert

The Florida Orchestra is expanding its lineup for families with Music in (e)Motion, a full-orchestra family concert, on Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at the Straz Center in Tampa. Tickets are on sale now for $20 general admission; those 3 years old and younger are free. The interactive concert explores how music brings joy, courage and peace to our lives every day.

The Instrument Petting Zoo will be available before the concert so kids can try out orchestral instruments. It runs from 12:45-1:30 p.m. in the Straz Center lobby. The concert is geared for ages 6 and older, though all ages are welcome. The Florida Orchestra serves our community with more than 150 concerts and music education and outreach programs each season.

For a full calendar, visit https://floridaorchestra.org/.

DRIP Infrared Sauna Studio Celebrates Opening With Ribbon-cutting

DRIP Infrared Sauna Studio has created a spa-like haven where clients can immerse themselves in an environment designed for relaxation and detoxification. Its saunas are equipped with far-infrared energy, penetrating skin, joints and muscles and allowing up to seven times more detoxification than typical sweating. Chelsea Watts and Jessica Zachar, owners of DRIP Infrared Sauna Studio, recently celebrated opening its Valrico location at 1578 Bloomingdale Ave. with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit its website at https://dripinfraredsaunastudio.com/.

ASP — America’s Swimming Pool Company

The pleasure of plunging into a cool pool on a hot summer day is pure delight. However, the responsibilities that come along with owning a pool, like regular maintenance, cannot be overlooked. Having a trustworthy professional pool service company at your disposal is essential, and ASP, America’s Swimming Pool Company of South Shore, takes pride in being the go-to company. With its extensive experience in providing superior pool maintenance, it offers reliable and adaptable services to meet every pool’s unique needs from skilled technicians.

For more information, call 813-641-4936 or visit its website at www.aspsouthshorefl.com.

Master Marketing Firm

Master Marketing Firm understands the importance of staying ahead in the digital landscape. That’s why owner Bob Burmaster and his team offer innovative AI consulting services, helping you harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive your marketing efforts forward. This unique approach combines the best of SEO and social media advertising to generate consistent, high-quality leads for your business. With Master Marketing Firm’s guidance, you can unlock new opportunities and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.

For more information on the services provided, visit its website at www.mastermarketingfirm.com.

The Enrichment Nest Child Development Center

Brandy Crowley recently celebrated the opening of her new child care center in Valrico with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce. Offering care to children ages 3 months to 11 years old, The Enrichment Nest Child Development Center believes in fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment where children can grow, learn and thrive. It also offers VPK and is a school readiness provider using a creative curriculum.

Located at 2566 SR 60 in Valrico, The Enrichment Nest Childcare Center is open from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m. For additional information, call 813-593-2544 or visit its website at https://enrichmentnest.com/.