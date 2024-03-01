Hillsborough County offers scholarships to students who wish to pursue their postsecondary education.

Students must be between the ages 16-24, have a high school diploma or a GED equivalent, be Hillsborough County residents and have a household income either at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines of the Community Services Block Grant. If a student meets these criteria, they may apply for Hillsborough County’s Community Action Board Scholarship.

Applications are available now and may be accessed by visiting www.hcfl.gov/education.

The deadline to apply is Monday, March 18.

The scholarships are worth up to $2,500 for two years or $5,000 for up to four years. The scholarships can be used at trade schools, community colleges or four-year universities. The scholarships are awarded to students to help alleviate some of the financial burden of tuition so they can focus on furthering their education, not bills.

Students seeking a master’s degree or a second bachelor’s degree do not qualify.

Eligibility guidelines are subject to change based on grant requirements.

Pat Simmons, founder of award-winning nonprofit Bikes For Christ and member of the Community Action Board, said, “For the past six years, I have served on the Community Action Board of Hillsborough County. Our scholarship program is by far what I enjoy the most. Several scholarship options are available to both technical schools and four-year universities. Students can also reapply each year for funding.”

The Community Action Board provides recommendations for the development, planning, implementation and evaluation of Community Services Block Grant funds and other programs that serve the low-income residents and communities of Hillsborough County.

It is highly recommended that applicants read through the full 2024 Community Action Board Scholarship Application Package before applying online to ensure all documents are complete and requirements are met. A full list of required documents can be found in the application package.

Students can apply online by visiting www.hcfl.gov/education. For questions about the online applications and to ensure that you have all of the appropriate documentation, please call 813-272-5220.