Music Showcase and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts’ annual summer camps offer a fun, interactive way for students to make friends, learn about music and hone their theater skills all in one week.

The performing arts center offers the Music and More Camp and Musical Theatre Camp throughout the summer.

The Music and More Camp offers themed activities, including arts and crafts, instruments, acting, singing and more. The camp runs weekly from Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, August 2. Students can enjoy a full day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with early drop-off starting at 8 a.m. and late pickup ending at 6 p.m.

“Music and More Camp takes the daily routine and makes it fun and exciting,” said Danielle Sanchez, director of the Florida Academy of the Performing Arts.

The Musical Theatre Camp gives students the opportunity to play different roles in producing their own play. The camp’s dates and times depend on what show the student is participating in, but some run in the morning or evening.

“Musical Theatre Camps give students an opportunity to participate in a show with or without experience in theater,” Sanchez said. “At the end of the two weeks, students will showcase their new abilities on show.”

The Musical Theatre Camp encourages students to learn stage character and development, work with a set, act, collaborate and build confidence.

The Music and More Camp costs $230 per week and the Musical Theatre Camp costs $275 per week. There is a $30 one-time registration fee for both camps and a $25 sibling discount. Scholarships and multicamp discounts are also available.

Parents should send their children with snacks, lunch and a water bottle. They can wear everyday clothes and shoes.

For more information on Music Showcase’s summer camps or to register in March, visit https://faopa.org/.