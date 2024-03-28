Busting alleged criminals whose actions break laws and harm the community is only the first step to ensuring law and order prevail over crime and anarchy in Hillsborough County.

Once taken into custody, the detention process begins for those suspected of crimes, and whether the stay is brief or extended the responsibility for the security and safety of those staying in Hillsborough County jails rests with the detention deputies of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Recruitment of these law enforcement professionals is ongoing through job fairs and announcements on the HCSO website and social media platforms.

Applicants to be a detention deputy trainee must be at least 19 years old. Other basic requirements include having a high school diploma or its equivalent, as well as a driver’s license. Background screening includes a review of applicable diplomas, certificates, transcripts and military records. Other qualifications include not using illegal drugs within the past 36 months (no marijuana within the last 12 months) and no illegal drug sales during the applicant’s lifetime. No tobacco or nicotine use within the past six months is permitted. Face, head and neck tattoos are not allowed. Any felony convictions are disqualifying, as are misdemeanor convictions that involve perjury or domestic violence.

The HCSO website lists the salary for a detention deputy trainee as $28.85 an hour, with benefits also provided.

Detention deputy duties include supervising inmates and conducting inspections with the ability to maintain professional composure in a hostile environment.

The training cycle is 22 weeks long and at the end of it there is a graduation ceremony, such as the one held on February 27 at ARISE Church in Brandon, an occasion upon which Sheriff Chad Chronister commented, “It’s an honor to see so many individuals who want to dedicate their lives to serve and protect our community and that they have decided to start their career at Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. These remarkable cadets are ready to be part of HCSO and have learned from the best training division Florida has to offer. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office training academy ensured these new deputies have the best tools and training possible to protect our county.”

People interested in learning more about applying to be a detention deputy trainee and other jobs at HCSO can do so by visiting www.teamhcso.com.