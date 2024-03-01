With summer fast approaching, parents may be scrambling to figure out fun-filled and educational plans for their children over the break. There are many opportunities for children to have all kinds of experiences. One place that offers a variety of musical/performing arts classes is the Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory.

According to the summer camp brochure for the conservatory, “The opening of the Patel Conservatory nearly 20 years ago solidified the Straz Center’s commitment to its long-standing mission to make arts education a community priority. Today, the Straz Center is one of the only performing arts centers in the nation with an on-site, accredited performing arts conservatory. The Patel Conservatory offers arts education courses and programs in dance, theater and music, allowing students to advance from discovery to mastery.”

With 50-plus camps and classes offered, the conservatory’s summer camp is an opportunity for actors, musicians and dancers to learn from top-of-the-line instructors and further advance their skills. Starting on Tuesday, May 28, and ending on Friday, August 2, camps are available weekly Monday to Friday for ages 4-18. Half-day and full-day camps are offered during the summer season.

The cost of the summer camp depends on whether a child is signed up for an intensive program, a production, classes/workshops or cross-disciplinary camps. There are also private lessons, pre-camps and post-camps offered. Financial aid is available in the form of need or merit-based scholarships. There are also several types of discounts offered, such as multicamp (signing up for three or more different types of performance camps) and early-bird tuition discounts.

Patel Conservatory stated, “Many conservatory classes, camps and intensives require an audition or placement before a student may register.”

Parents wishing to enroll children into the summer programs should be aware of the audition requirement when looking into the camps offered at the conservatory. However, class sizes tend to be limited, so early registration is encouraged.

The Patel Conservatory is a part of the Straz Center, which is located in downtown Tampa near the Riverwalk at 1010 N. Macinnes Place.

For more information regarding summer camp classes/workshops, go to the Straz Center’s website at www.patelconservatory.org. The Patel Conservatory can also be reached at 813-222-1029.