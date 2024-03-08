St. Patrick’s Day, observed globally on March 17, stands as a cherished celebration of Irish heritage and culture. In this community, the heart of this festive occasion is at Salty Shamrock.

St. Patrick’s Day commences on Sunday with a vibrant lineup of performances, featuring iconic local acts like Ireland’s own Irish Ramblers, the renowned Top 10 Blues artist Ghalia Volt and The Southern Creek Band. These musical performances will fill the air with the traditional essence of Irish sounds for all to enjoy.

On St. Patrick’s Day, the Salty Shamrock will have an entrance fee of $5 any time before 2 p.m. and $10 after then. All ages are welcome to come enjoy the holiday festivities.

Amidst the sounds of fiddles and guitars, guests can indulge in a variety of traditional Irish delicacies, from fries and Guinness gravy to pub-style fish and chips. The hearty Irish fare with the scent of freshly poured pints of Irish beer creates an atmosphere that is both festive and inviting.

“St. Patrick’s Day is the one day a year everybody can get together and be Irish,” said Edward Teti, general manager at Salty Shamrock.

Before the big celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, there is another notable celebration close to the Salty Shamrock’s heart. St. Puppy’s Day began as a tribute to both St. Patrick’s Day and the cherished bond between humans and beloved pets. St. Puppy’s Day is a joyous occasion that brings dog lovers together in the spirit of fun.

On Sunday, March 10, St. Puppy’s Day unfolds with a series of engaging activities, including a lively parade and entertaining contests for dogs and their owners. From best-dressed competitions to owner-look-alike contests, St. Puppies Day offers a delightful prelude to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Registration for St. Puppy’s Day will start at 12 Noon on March 10 and the parade will be at 1:15 p.m., with the contest and judging beginning at 1:45 p.m. St. Puppy’s Day is free for all.

Salty Shamrock is a beloved gathering place founded in 2016 by Sean Rice and operated by his sons alongside Rice’s longtime friend, Teti.

Both St. Puppy’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day embody Salty Shamrock’s commitment to fostering community spirit. Whether sharing a laugh over a pint or enjoying the lively entertainment, Salty Shamrock is the perfect place to spend your St. Patrick’s Day.

For more information, please call 813-938-5282 or visit https://saltyshamrock.net/.