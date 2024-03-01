High 5 Inc.

Brandon’s High 5 Inc. is inviting students to embark on an exciting and adventurous journey where your child will experience the thrill of Olympic-style games, kicking off on Tuesday, May 28, and running through Friday, August 9.

Camp is offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at High 5 Inc., located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. Campers can sign up for individual weeks or throughout the entire summer. To register, visit www.high5inc.org/camp-3.

Camp costs $175 a week per child for nonmembers, and High 5 members can register for $160.

To learn more, visit www.high5inc.org or call 813-689-0908.

TLC’s Gypsy Haven

Located at 4325 Keysville Rd. in Lithia, TLC’s Gypsy Haven offers weekly themed riding camps, for ages 8-99, focused on riding and grooming. The camps take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. from Monday, June 3, to Friday, August 2.

Students pack their own lunch, snacks and drinks and are encouraged to wear light pants or leggings, but boots are a must. The camp boasts one teacher, one aide and at least one volunteer per 10 students.

For more information, visit www.tlcsfarms.com, call Tammi at 813-842-4236 or email tlcs2867@aol.com.

Camp Osprey LLC

For a fun, traditional camp experience, check out Camp Osprey, which is located on 204 acres of beautiful woodlands alongside the Little Manatee River in Wimauma. Camp activities include high ropes courses, zip lining, horseback riding and much more.

Camps take place every week starting in June, and campers can sign up for a week or the whole summer. Day and overnight options are available, with day camp costing $325 a week and overnight being $795. Meals are provided, and snacks can be purchased in the camp canteen.

COSMO (Camp Osprey Smoky Mountain Outdoor) adventures are available as well for groups of 12 campers ages 13-16 years old.

The camp is located at 18050 U.S. 301 S. in Wimauma and can be reached at 941-928-6860. For more information, visit www.camposprey.com.

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center is located on 170 acres of woodland alongside the Alafia River in Lithia.

Camps take place weekly from Sunday to Friday starting on Sunday, June 9, and finishing on Friday, August 2; campers can sign up for a week or the whole summer. Cedarkirk offers overnight camps for older students, and younger campers in grades one through three can attend a shorter three-day camp. Camps range in price from $465-$510 a week and include all meals plus two daily snacks. Day camp is available for campers who have completed first grade up to those who have completed fifth grade and is priced at $220 per week. Day campers must bring their own lunch.

Cedarkirk Camp & Conference Center is located at 1920 Streetman Dr. in Lithia and can be reached at 813-685-4224. For more information and to register, visit https://cedarkirk.org/.

i9 Sports

Experience i9 Sports with coaches and instructors that provide age-appropriate, quality instruction that’s both fun for kids and convenient for busy families. Register for spring break camps now, with more details about summer camp to come. Your child can participate in either a half or full-day multisport camp with soccer and flag football, or a morning volleyball camp, conveniently located at Heroes Paradise in Brandon.

Register at www.i9sports.com/venues/brandon-heroes-paradise-clinics-youth-sports-programs/6603. i9 Sports provides a youth sports experience unlike any other, teaching the importance of good sportsmanship on the field and in life. Call 813-805-8742 or email leagueoffice29@i9sports.com for more information.

Kids ‘R’ Kids

Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk is thrilled to announce the Galactic Quest Summer Camp, showcasing unique weekly themes. Featuring a junior camp for kindergarten to second grade and senior camp for third to fifth grade, each week of camp involves a new theme designed to empower and enlighten campers through amusing activities, fascinating field trips, timely lessons in teamwork and so much more. Meals and field trips are included in the weekly cost. Camps are full day and students can sign up on a weekly basis or for the whole summer.

Kids ‘R’ Kids Circa FishHawk is located at 5815 Kids Crossing Dr. in Lithia and can be reached at 813-797-5497. Visit www.krkcirca.com for more information and to register.

The Patel Conservatory

The Straz Center’s Patel Conservatory offers arts education courses and programs in dance, theater and music with 50-plus camps and classes available. Starting on Tuesday, May 28, and ending on Friday, August 2, full and half-day camps are available weekly for ages 4-18. The cost varies depending on the camp; financial aid is available in the form of need or is merit-based.

For more information, visit www.patelconservatory.org or call 813-222-1029.

Music Showcase And The Florida Academy Of Performing Arts

Music Showcase and the Florida Academy of Performing Arts’ annual summer camps offer a fun, interactive way for students to make friends, learn about music and hone their theater skills. The camp runs weekly from Tuesday, May 28, through Friday, August 2, and students can enjoy a full day from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with early drop-off starting at 8 a.m. and late pickup ending at 6 p.m. The Music and More Camp costs $230 per week and the Musical Theatre Camp costs $275 per week; scholarships and multicamp discounts are available.

For more information and to register, visit https://faopa.org/.

Skill Samurai

Located in Brandon, Skill Samurai’s coding, robotics, YouTube, Roblox and Minecraft camps welcome everyone from seasoned players to first-timers. Skill and experience levels don’t matter, Skill Samurai makes it fun for all. Camps will run from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and begin at $240; discounts for siblings and multi camps are available. Campers need to bring lunch and wear closed-toed shoes.

For more information and to register, visit https://skillsamurai.com/fl-brandon.

Buckhorn Springs Racquet Club

Do you have a budding tennis player? Sign them up for summer camp at Buckhorn Springs Racquet Club, located in Buckhorn Springs Golf & Country Club in Valrico. Camps will run all summer Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon and will cost $185. Advanced/tournament players have a full-day option, including match play and video analysis. Tennis shoes are required.

Visit www.buckhornracquet.com for more information.

Fellowship Church

Fellowship Church, located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia, will be hosting half-day sports summer camps each week over the summer starting on Monday, June 3. Drop-off is available from 8:15 a.m., and campers must be collected promptly at 12:30 p.m. Sports will include soccer, flag football and basketball.

Please visit the website for the weekly sport and age range. The cost is $115 per week. To register, visit www.fellowship.church.

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts Centers

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts Centers’ summer camp will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with early drop-off available at 7 a.m. and late pickup until 6:30 p.m. Martial arts classes are fun and exciting while packing fitness and self-defense into each session. Your child will also develop more confidence, focus and discipline. Campers are advised to wear activewear bottoms and closed-toe shoes with the camp T-shirt, as well as bring two snacks and a packed lunch.

Sidekicks is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 210 in Lithia. More information can be found on its website at https://ilovesidekicks.com/fishhawk-camp.

YMCA

At the YMCA, “campers are given a safe space to discover who they are and what they want to become while building character through activities based on the Y core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility,” said Hannah Geaumont, communications and social media manager of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA.

Local YMCAs, including the Campo Family YMCA, Spurlino Family YMCA and North Brandon YMCA, will offer everything from sports and drama to art and coding, in addition to swimming and playing. Camp Cristina in Riverview will have a wide range of activities, such as traditional day camp favorites and unique options like Horse Camp, Counselors in Training and Waterfront Camp.

To learn more about the YMCA summer camps, visit www.tampaymca.org.

Easterseals School For Limitless Learning

Get ready for an exciting and inclusive adventure designed specifically for neurodiverse young learners at Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, located at 2460 Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. 170 in Valrico. Its summer camp aims to create a supportive and engaging environment where every child can thrive. The camp is available throughout July, with morning, afternoon and all-day sessions available. Sessions are $250 per week, with all-day camp being $450 per week.

For more information, visit its website at www.easterseals.com/florida/programs-and-services/.

Mathnasium

There’s no better time for kids to catch up and get ahead in math than during the summer break. Summer at Mathnasium is a fun and engaging way for your child to keep up their math skills and prepare for the year ahead. It has a proven teaching method that results in true understanding and increased confidence, along with reward opportunities and more.

For more information, call Mathnasium’s Brandon center, located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, at 813-655-MATH (6284). You can also visit www.mathnasium.com/brandon. The Riverview center, located at 13388 S. U.S. 301 in Riverview, can be contacted on 813-565-1102 or visited at www.mathnasium.com/riverview.