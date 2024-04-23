Meet Brandon Postmaster Arthur Gonzalez. With over 14 years of working for the United States Postal Service (USPS), Gonzalez is proud to be the postmaster and help oversee the continued growth and change in the USPS both locally and nationally.

Gonzalez started working for the postal service in October of 2010 and held various positions in the Tampa area and out of state before becoming postmaster of Brandon in late 2023. Gonzalez completed USPS’ Management Essentials for Field Leadership and graduated from the University of North Texas with an advanced degree of M.B.A. in management and a Bachelor of Science in accounting.

As Brandon’s Postmaster, Gonzalez oversees over 100 employees, 40,500 deliveries and two retail units.

“Never serving in the military, I take great pride in serving the American public as a civilian federal employee. With 14 years of postal experience, I believe that being able to lead by example produces responsible, engaged employees who contribute to the organization with extraordinary commitment and effort,” said Gonzalez.

Under Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s leadership and ‘Delivering for America,’ the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, Gonzalez and his team are maintaining universal six-day mail delivery and expanded seven-day package delivery, stabilizing the workforce and spurring innovation to meet the needs of our modern customers.

“It is a great honor to serve Brandon as your postmaster. In my years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

We are ‘Delivering for America’ by providing efficient and safe mail delivery to every residence and business in Brandon. I believe we do this affordably, reliably and securely.”

“On behalf of the 650,000 men and women of the United States Postal Service, I thank you for continuing to support the Postal Service. Providing reliable mail delivery while strengthening the future of this treasured institution is our commitment to you.”

Prior to working for the Postal Service, Gonzalez worked in various executive and managerial roles in Texas. He and his wife, Kelly, have two boys, Ace and Andrew. His hobbies include martial arts, tennis and boating.

The Brandon Post Office is located at 1315 Oakfield Dr. For more information, visit www.usps.com.