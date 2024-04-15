Within the Girl Scouts, the highest achievement comes from years of dedication and education. One local student has been recognized with this award after her efforts to help the community learn more about dental hygiene.

Brynlee Rhodes, a junior at Bloomingdale High School, has shown an immense amount of leadership and community service through her 10 years in the Girl Scouts and has been recognized with the Gold Award.

Rhodes’ project, ‘Everybody Deserves a Healthy Smile,’ revolved around raising awareness about dental hygiene and addressing the needs of those who lack access to proper dental care. On top of educating the community on the importance of oral health, Rhodes assembled over 200 dental hygiene bags and donated them to the Metropolitan Ministries homeless shelter.

“When you look at the media, sometimes all you see are the negatives of this world and the positives seem to get overlooked,” said Brynlee Rhodes, Girl Scout ambassador. “Therefore, it is important to remember that there is good in this world, and if you want examples, the Girl Scout Gold Award does just that.”

For Rhodes, the project was not just about providing material assistance but also sharing her love and compassion with those who needed it most.

“I found that giving my time and love to the people at Metropolitan Ministries and educating my community changed me as a person, and I am extremely grateful for this opportunity,” said Rhodes.

Beyond her involvement in Girl Scouts, Rhodes balances many other extracurriculars. She is actively engaged in student government as well as serving as vice president in her class steering committee. Rhodes is a member of the National Honor Society and is also a proud team member of the school’s lacrosse team, in which she holds the role of captain. And her roles as historian in the Best Buddies Club and the mental health representative in the SAVE Club display her dedication to fostering inclusivity and well-being within her school community. In addition to all of this, Rhodes is very involved in her faith community and participates in her youth ministry.

Rhodes’ remarkable achievement within the Girl Scouts, as well as her ability to balance many other extracurriculars, stands as a testament to her strength and dedication to becoming a well-rounded young adult and hopefully will inspire many other Girl Scouts to work towards their goals.

For more information on the Girl Scouts Gold Award, please visit www.girlscouts.org/goldaward.