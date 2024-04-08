Last year, 394,206 car accidents happened in Florida, and, according to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Department, 251,827 injuries occurred from these car accidents.

With true passion and understanding, The Reyes Firm is ready to fight for victims of personal injury in the Tampa Bay area and help them and their families get the justice they deserve.

The team is dedicated to navigating the information of the accident and making sure that the driver at fault is responsible for paying for physical damages to your car as well as damages to the victim and their lives. Many times, a car accident not only ruins your day but can cause life-changing damage to families. This can include injury to the victim, having to take time off work or altering a family’s dynamic.

One local family has been affected in a major way after one of their family members was hit as a pedestrian by a commercial vehicle. She is now in the hospital with a traumatic brain injury. Edward Reyes, attorney and founding partner of the firm, said that the life she was once living is not the life she lives now and never will be. This was more than just an accident; this was a life-changing experience for the victim and her family, and The Reyes Firm is prepared to fight for justice and ensure that the victim and family are getting the help they need.

“Whenever we can bring some kind of justice to someone, it makes us feel proud of what we are doing,” said Reyes. “We get to make a huge difference in their lives.”

Reyes is able to serve the community with real understanding after experiencing the damages from an accident in his own life. At age 17, Reyes was involved in a serious car accident with a driver who was driving on the wrong side of the road. The cars hit head-on, causing Reyes’ head to hit and crack the windshield. From this, he experienced the legal system as well as the medical side through his visits to the chiropractor.

Reyes went on to own and operate his own personal injury clinic in order to help others like himself. After many years of running the clinic, his wife suggested that he go to law school, open his own firm and dive deeper into helping the victims of accidents. At age 31, Reyes headed to school to earn his bachelor’s degree and eventually his law degree. In 2017, he was finally able to open The Reyes Firm, where he can now help thousands of victims and their families through some of the most difficult times of their lives.

“I realized from the legal side you can actually make more of an impact,” said Reyes. “You are like the quarterback for the victim, making sure they are getting the proper care in every aspect.”

The Reyes Firm is dedicated to advocating for car accident victims in Tampa Bay and providing compassionate support and legal expertise to ensure they not only receive the justice they deserve but also the help they need.

For more information, please call the office at 813-686-7515 or visit the website at https://thereyesfirm.com/.