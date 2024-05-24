Staple foods are the basic foods that make up a significant portion of a person’s diet. For the last 30 years, Brandon Bagels has provided our community with a staple breakfast and more.

Brandon Bagel’s loyal customers come back time and time again because of the quality of the food and the customer service. The original owner of Brandon Bagels, Jeff Carp, is himself a regular customer.

As it opened in 1994, February 14 was Brandon Bagels’ 30th anniversary. It celebrated for a week with individual bagels for 94 cents.

Everything at Brandon Bagels is made in-house. Current owner Tony Ziyadah is dedicated to continually giving the best options to customers. He rotates seasonal flavored bagels throughout the year, including the current seasonal French toast bagel.

Over the years, Brandon Bagels has had several owners, but the quality has been steadfast, and the menu has expanded. Ziyadah became owner in 2022 and added lunch options, including steak, pastrami and shrimp salad. When most people think about a bagel place, they think breakfast. Brandon Bagels serves a ‘hidden gem’ lunch restaurant.

Store manager Jannel Purse has been with Brandon Bagels for 11 years. She started as a part-time employee and within three years made it her full-time job.

“We do it unlike any in the area, we have our own product team that makes everything in-house. We kettle our bagels and we bake fresh every day. We work with many schools and nonprofit organizations to donate as much of our product at the end of the day to avoid throwing it out. I simply encourage people to come and try an authentic bagel and experience what great customer service is really like,” Purse said.

To learn more about Brandon Bagels or go get a bagel, visit it at 942 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, off State Road 60. Check it out at www.facebook.com/brandonbagelsdeli/.