Laurie Champagne-Bumberg, owner of Champagne Aesthetics, has always had an interest in physiology so a career in aesthetics was a clear decision. When Champagne-Bumberg opened Champagne Aesthetics in August 2021, she knew she was where she belonged.

“What I love most about owning an aesthetics practice is the impact it allows me to have on people’s lives,” said Champagne-Bumberg. “It is rewarding to help people feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin. Whether it’s through results-driven treatments or simply being a supportive presence during their journey, seeing the positive transformation in my clients is really cool. Being able to boost confidence, offer effective solutions and create meaningful relationships with clients is what truly makes this profession fulfilling for me.”

What sets Champagne-Bumberg as an aesthetician and provider is her commitment to personalized care and education. This approach allows and empowers her clients to actively participate in their skin care journey.

“I prioritize understanding my client’s individual concerns and goals through a thorough initial consultation,” said Champagne-Bumberg. “By tailoring treatment plans to each individual, I ensure that they receive the most effective care possible. I believe in the power of education as a tool for empowerment. I take the time to educate my clients about their skin, explaining not only what treatments we’re implementing but also why they’re beneficial and how they align with their skin care goals.”

The best advice Champagne-Bumberg offers to someone looking to take care of their skin is to approach it as an investment in themselves.

“Your skin is not only a reflection of your health, but it also plays a significant role in your self-confidence and overall well-being,” said Champagne-Bumberg. “Choose a skin care provider you trust. Look for someone with experience, is continually investing in education and has a reputation for delivering results.”

Champagne Aesthetics is offering a Lunchtime Glo2Facial™ for $199 during June, July and August to new clients. Glo2Facial is an advanced skin care treatment that combines Oxfoliation™ and targeted serum application to rejuvenate and brighten the skin. It utilizes oxygen therapy to deliver nutrient rich ingredients deep into the skin, resulting in a glowing complexion with improved texture and tone.

Regardless of your beauty budget, Champagne-Bumberg will work to create a successful skin care plan tailored to individual needs and goals. “By prioritizing consistency and combining medical-grade products with targeted treatments, we can achieve lasting improvements in your skin’s appearance and health.”

Champagne Aesthetics is located at 214 S. MacDill Ave. in Tampa and 16637 FishHawk Blvd., Ste. 102 in Lithia. For more information, visit www.hydrafacialtampa.com or call 813-444-2441.