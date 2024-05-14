Hillsborough Schools Of Excellence Announced

Hillsborough County Public Schools is proud to announce that 31 schools were recognized as 2022-23 Schools of Excellence by the Florida State Board of Education. Schools of Excellence are schools whose school grade calculation is in the 80th percentile or higher for at least two of the last three school years.

“Twenty-nine of our schools maintained their designation from the previous school year and two of our schools were added to the list,” said Van Ayres, superintendent of schools. “I am proud of our students, our teachers, our administrators and our support staff who have all contributed to the success and to receive this honor.”

The local southeast Hillsborough County public schools that were recognized are:

Elementary Schools:

Alafia Elementary School.

Boyette Springs Elementary School.

Bevis Elementary School.

Gorrie Elementary School.

Lithia Springs Elementary School.

Middle Schools:

Randall Middle School.

High Schools:

Newsome High School.

The 2022-23 Schools of Excellence can be found at www.fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/.

Tampa Repertory Theatre Performs Next To Normal

Next to Normal is an emotional roller-coaster ride that explores the highs and lows of a suburban family coping with mental illness. With an electrifying rock score and heart wrenching lyrics, this TampaRep production will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. The journey will tug at your heartstrings and leave you with renewed appreciation for the power of human resilience.

Performances will take place from Friday, May 31, through Sunday, June 16, at the University of South Florida Theatre Center in Tampa. Visit its website at www.tamparep.org for more information and to buy tickets.

The Plant City Community Chorale Presents A Nation’s Strength

The Plant City Community Chorale will be performing A Nation’s Strength, Music From the Heart of Our Nation, at Limona Village Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 408 Limona Rd. in Brandon, on Saturday, June 8, at 7:30 p.m. Patriotic tunes, songs of hope and pieces from local composers will be featured.

Tickets can be purchased from its website at www.pccchorale.org.

St. Stephen Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church, located at 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview, will be hosting its monthly bingo fundraiser on Tuesday, May 28. The games begin at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., providing time to socialize and eat. Along with bingo, there will be raffle and door prizes available. The money raised supports the corporal works of mercy by supporting St. Vincent de Paul and THORN Ministries with the purchase of personal hygiene items, socks and blankets.

For more information, visit St. Stephen’s website at www.ststephencatholic.org.