Celebrate With Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa

Let’s celebrate! Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa believes that you are never too young to start pampering yourself. Step on board its luxurious mobile kids spa for a unique experience that comes to you.

Its variety of spa party packages are perfect for all celebrations and serve ages 4-14; they include everything you need to host the perfect celebration. With such things as mini manis and pedis, glittery makeup, facials, karaoke, a photo booth and snacks, there is a package for everyone.

Visit its website at www.purpleboxmobile.com or call 813-557-8179 for more information.

Mira Med Spa

Mira Med Spa (MMS) is an upscale spa boutique which prides itself on providing high-quality services while ensuring every customer leaves feeling refreshed and renewed. Owner Lisa Hart is a medical aesthetician and master trainer.

Located at 1110 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, MMS believes that looking and feeling your best should go hand in hand and creates unique skin care routines that are tailored for each individual. Along with providing skin care, other services for lashes and the body are offered, including lash extensions and massages.

For more information, visit its website at www.miramedspa.com.

Payant Wealth Management Group

When Robyn and Tom Payant first constructed Payant Financial Plaza in the middle of Sun City Center; they envisioned incorporating all financial services preretirees and retirees could possibly need under one roof. Now, nearly 25 years later, the Payants’ vision has become a reality.

At their 8,500-square-foot financial center, the husband-and-wife duo, along with a team of strategic professionals, offer one-stop access to critical financial services, including wealth management and financial planning, tax strategies and income preparation, Medicare health insurance programs, personal and business lines of insurance, estate planning and legal document preparation. Payant Wealth Management Group (PWMG) is a registered investment advisor (not a broker) and adheres to a strict fiduciary responsibility by making each client’s well-being its top priority.

PWMG is located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. More information can be found on its website at www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com or by calling 813-633-7333.

Movin’ On Movers

Located in Sun City Center, Movin’ On Movers is the place to go for all your moving needs, including product packing, labor-only moving, long-distance moving, residential moving and commercial moving. It is locally owned by Chris and Liz Buzzard, licensed and insured, and all employees are professionally trained. Whatever your expectations may be, its goal is to exceed them all.

Call 813-808-0536 for a free quote; no job is too big or too small. For more information, visit its website at https://movinonmovers.net/.

Ruskin Seafood Company Celebrates One Year In Business

The Ruskin Seafood Company recently celebrated one year in business. Located at 701 U.S. 41, Ste. D in Ruskin, it provides a wide variety of high-quality, locally sourced seafood items, including fresh and frozen seafood, readymade soups and dips. It would like to thank the local community for its support including patronizing the business, spreading recommendations and providing feedback. It looks forward to many more years in the community.

Call 813-649-7900 for more information on available products and seafood.

Let Tampa Lifestyle Management Co. Help You To Live Your Best Life

Selena Stamm is the owner of Tampa Lifestyle Management Co. As a local personal assisting company, its goal is to help clients get back to living their best life as their best selves by assisting with household management, organization, and moving services.

Stamm’s transition from realtor to owning a lifestyle management company was not merely a career shift; it was a response to a growing need she observed as a community resident and as a military spouse of nearly two decades.

For more information about Tampa Lifestyle Management Co., call 813-444-5300 or visit https://thelifestylemanagement.co/about-us-tampa/.

USF Graduate Programs Ranked Among The Nation’s Best

The University of South Florida (USF) is home to nearly two dozen graduate programs considered among the best in America, according to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. USF’s highest-ranked programs are industrial and organizational psychology at No. 3, criminology at No. 18 and audiology at No. 22.

“This recognition underscores the commitment of our faculty and staff, who continue to provide high-quality programs that empower our students to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge and progress in their careers by earning and advanced degree,” said USF President Rhea Law.

Cooley Law School Relocating To Temple Terrace

Cooley Law School has finalized plans to move its Tampa Bay campus, currently located in Riverview, to the Tampa Oaks area of Temple Terrace, close to downtown Tampa. Earlier this year, Cooley entered into an agreement to sell its current campus to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Cooley is leasing back the current campus at 9445 Camden Field Parkway until construction at Tampa Oaks II is complete.

Cooley’s campus will occupy part of the first floor and the entire second floor of the Tampa Oaks II building located at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd., which is near the University of South Florida, other higher education institutions and the I-75 corridor between Fletcher and Fowler avenues. Cooley will lease the new campus from ESF Properties 22-01 LLC.

For more information about Cooley Law School, visit www.cooley.edu.

TK Tech Services Serves All Your Business Needs

While modern business technology offers numerous benefits, it also introduces potential challenges. Issues such as inefficient networks, system downtime and security threats can strain your team and hinder productivity.

TK Tech Services is the one-stop shop for all your business IT needs. Its certified technicians will deploy cutting-edge managed IT services to enhance security and optimize your systems. It also offers proactive maintenance and fast 24/7 support to keep your operations running smoothly.

For more information, visit its website at https://tktechservices.com/ or call 813-906-0936.

iSMASH Celebrates With A Ribbon-cutting

iSMASH celebrated joining the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting at its location in Brandon at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave.

iSMASH offers three fun and exciting activities which allow you to blow off steam in a totally safe space. Along with rage rooms that can accommodate groups up to 15 people, iSMASH also has a variety of smash session packages. Glow-in-the-dark splatter paint experiences and ax-throwing lanes with digitally projected games are available as well.

To learn more about iSMASH, visit its website at https://ismashusa.com/locations/fl-tampa/ or call 813-807-6274.

Hybrid Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Group

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved ones. Gain this knowledge at the new hybrid support groups being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

Meetings are on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. (the Zoom number is 890 6308 0000; password: 8240530) and the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. (the Zoom number is 869 4044 7508; password: support).

These meetings are also held in person at Tessera of Brandon, located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Go a little early for refreshments.

Vivir By Onyx+East Now Open

The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon-cutting celebrating Valrico’s newest 82 single-family home community, Vivir by Onyx+East.

Located off Bloomingdale Avenue, Vivir offers a tight-knit, quiet community feel, featuring four impressive 2-story home designs with upscale features, flex spaces, gourmet kitchens and attached garages. It’s only steps away from schools, the Campo Family YMCA, the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, medical offices and a variety of restaurants.

Models are located at 3306 Tybee Square Blvd. and are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website at www.onyxandeast.com/property/vivir/ for more details.

Current Chiropractic Moves To New Location

Current Chiropractic recently celebrated moving to its beautiful new office building at 1108 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

Current Chiropractic offers neurostructural chiropractic care using gentle, precise and evidence-based adjusting techniques. It also can do X-rays if necessary and offers an initial free consultation beforehand, only accepting patients it knows it can help, with the aim of getting patients to a point where they don’t need to visit Current Chiropractic often.

Additional information can be found on its website at https://currentchiropractic.com/ or by calling 813-603-4466.