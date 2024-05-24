Prestige Health And Wellness

Prestige Health and Wellness provides comprehensive mental health and psychiatric services, including medication management. Additionally, it also offers supervised medical weight loss programs tailored to each individual. Whether you are seeking support for your mental health or exploring weight loss options, the clinic serves as a safe haven where compassionate care and dedicated support await you. Its mission extends beyond treating symptoms, as it aims to transform lives, guiding individuals on a journey towards holistic well-being. Specializing in child, adolescent and adult psychiatry, it is equipped to address a diverse range of mental health concerns.

Prestige Health and Wellness is located at 1418 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and celebrated its opening with a Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Additional information about services can be found on its website at https://yourprestigehealth.com/ or by calling 813-252-0171.

Mira Med Spa

Mira Med Spa (MMS) is an upscale spa boutique which prides itself on providing high-quality services while ensuring every customer leaves feeling refreshed and renewed. Owner Lisa Hart is a medical aesthetician and master trainer.

Located at 1110 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, MMS believes that looking and feeling your best should go hand in hand and creates unique skin care routines that are tailored for each individual. Along with providing skin care, other services for lashes and the body are offered, including lash extensions and massages.

For more information, visit its website at www.miramedspa.com.

Payant Wealth Management Group

When Robyn and Tom Payant first constructed Payant Financial Plaza in the middle of Sun City Center; they envisioned incorporating all financial services preretirees and retirees could possibly need under one roof. Now, nearly 25 years later, the Payants’ vision has become a reality.

At their 8,500-square-foot financial center, the husband-and-wife duo, along with a team of strategic professionals, offer one-stop access to critical financial services, including wealth management and financial planning, tax strategies and income preparation, Medicare health insurance programs, personal and business lines of insurance, estate planning and legal document preparation. Payant Wealth Management Group (PWMG) is a registered investment advisor (not a broker) and adheres to a strict fiduciary responsibility by making each client’s well-being its top priority.

PWMG is located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. More information can be found on its website at www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com or by calling 813-633-7333.

Celebrate With Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa

Let’s celebrate! Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa believes that you are never too young to start pampering yourself. Step on board its luxurious mobile kids spa for a unique experience that comes to you.

Its variety of spa party packages are perfect for all celebrations and serve ages 4-14; they include everything you need to host the perfect celebration. With such things as mini manis and pedis, glittery makeup, facials, karaoke, a photo booth and snacks, there is a package for everyone.

Visit its website at www.purpleboxmobile.com or call 813-557-8179 for more information.

Movin’ On Movers

Located in Sun City Center, Movin’ On Movers is the place to go for all your moving needs, including product packing, labor-only moving, long-distance moving, residential moving and commercial moving. It is locally owned by Chris and Liz Buzzard, licensed and insured, and all employees are professionally trained. Whatever your expectations may be, its goal is to exceed them all.

Call 813-808-0536 for a free quote; no job is too big or too small. For more information, visit its website at https://movinonmovers.net/.

Ruskin Seafood Company Celebrates One Year In Business

The Ruskin Seafood Company recently celebrated one year in business. Located at 701 U.S. 41, Ste. D in Ruskin, it provides a wide variety of high-quality, locally sourced seafood items, including fresh and frozen seafood, readymade soups and dips. It would like to thank the local community for its support including patronizing the business, spreading recommendations and providing feedback. It looks forward to many more years in the community.

Call 813-649-7900 for more information on available products and seafood.

USF Graduate Programs Ranked Among The Nation’s Best

The University of South Florida (USF) is home to nearly two dozen graduate programs considered among the best in America, according to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. USF’s highest-ranked programs are industrial and organizational psychology at No. 3, criminology at No. 18 and audiology at No. 22.

“This recognition underscores the commitment of our faculty and staff, who continue to provide high-quality programs that empower our students to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge and progress in their careers by earning and advanced degree,” said USF President Rhea Law.

Getting To Know Your Tax Collector Through Podcast

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan is proud to launch a new podcast series, Conversations with Nancy, designed to engage and inform residents about the services and innovations of the Tax Collector’s Office. This exciting podcast features Millan and special guests offering valuable insights and answering frequently asked questions from the community to streamline services and enhance the overall experience with the office.

The podcast premiered on April 11, with episodes available in both English and Spanish. Conversations with Nancy can be seen on the Hillsborough County tax collector’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@hillstax and heard on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/1ovbuufojpjmd8cepdqpae.

Hybrid Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Group

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved ones. Gain this knowledge at the new hybrid support groups being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

Meetings are on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. (the Zoom number is 890 6308 0000; password: 8240530) and the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. (the Zoom number is 869 4044 7508; password: support).

These meetings are also held in person at Tessera of Brandon, located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Go a little early for refreshments.