Prestige Health And Wellness

Prestige Health and Wellness provides comprehensive mental health and psychiatric services, including medication management. Additionally, it also offers supervised medical weight loss programs tailored to each individual. Whether you are seeking support for your mental health or exploring weight loss options, the clinic serves as a safe haven where compassionate care and dedicated support await you. Its mission extends beyond treating symptoms, as it aims to transform lives, guiding individuals on a journey towards holistic well-being. Specializing in child, adolescent and adult psychiatry, it is equipped to address a diverse range of mental health concerns.

Prestige Health and Wellness is located at 1418 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico and celebrated its opening with a Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Additional information about services can be found on its website at https://yourprestigehealth.com/ or by calling 813-252-0171.

BarkSuds Opens New FishHawk Location

Regular grooming is an essential part of a dog’s health and happiness, and BarkSuds is passionate about making dogs feel loved. It has recently opened a new location at 5642 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia. Its team of expert groomers knows that every dog is unique and takes pride in providing personalized care for each and every furry friend who comes through its door. Affordable membership packages are also available, costing just $45 per month. For more information, visit BarkSuds FishHawk’s website at https://fishhawk.barksuds.com/ or call 813-315-9988.

Ruskin Seafood Company Celebrates One Year In Business

The Ruskin Seafood Company recently celebrated one year in business. Located at 701 U.S. 41, Ste. D in Ruskin, it provides a wide variety of high-quality, locally sourced seafood items, including fresh and frozen seafood, readymade soups and dips. It would like to thank the local community for its support including patronizing the business, spreading recommendations and providing feedback. It looks forward to many more years in the community.

Call 813-649-7900 for more information on available products and seafood.

Movin’ On Movers

Located in Sun City Center, Movin’ On Movers is the place to go for all your moving needs, including product packing, labor-only moving, long-distance moving, residential moving and commercial moving. It is locally owned by Chris and Liz Buzzard, licensed and insured, and all employees are professionally trained. Whatever your expectations may be, its goal is to exceed them all.

Call 813-808-0536 for a free quote; no job is too big or too small. For more information, visit its website at https://movinonmovers.net/.

Life Saver Pool Fence Of Tampa Has Launched

Florida native Shannon Carlton and her business partner, Larry Whiteside, are thrilled to announce the launch of Life Saver Pool Fence of Tampa, a business dedicated to providing top-notch pool safety solutions for families. It offers state-of-the-art pool safety solutions, including mesh pool fences and self-closing, self-latching gates. These products are designed to meet the highest safety standards, providing families with peace of mind while they enjoy their pool areas.

“We are not just selling pool fences; we are offering a commitment to safety and a dedication to the well-being of our community,” said Carlton.

As part of its commitment to water safety, every pool fence purchase supports the Save a Life program, providing free pool fencing to families affected by fatal or nonfatal drownings. Learn more about Life Saver at https://poolfencetampa.com/.

Hybrid Dementia And Alzheimer’s Support Group

Care partners of those with any type of memory loss, whether family, friends or professionals, need to be equipped with the knowledge to best support their loved ones. Gain this knowledge at the new hybrid support groups being held via Zoom and in person at Tessera of Brandon.

Meetings are on the third Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. (the Zoom number is 890 6308 0000; password: 8240530) and the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. (the Zoom number is 869 4044 7508; password: support).

These meetings are also held in person at Tessera of Brandon, located at 1320 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Go a little early for refreshments.

Payant Wealth Management Group

When Robyn and Tom Payant first constructed Payant Financial Plaza in the middle of Sun City Center; they envisioned incorporating all financial services preretirees and retirees could possibly need under one roof. Now, nearly 25 years later, the Payants’ vision has become a reality.

At their 8,500-square-foot financial center, the husband-and-wife duo, along with a team of strategic professionals, offer one-stop access to critical financial services, including wealth management and financial planning, tax strategies and income preparation, Medicare health insurance programs, personal and business lines of insurance, estate planning and legal document preparation. Payant Wealth Management Group (PWMG) is a registered investment advisor (not a broker) and adheres to a strict fiduciary responsibility by making each client’s well-being its top priority.

PWMG is located at 1653 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. More information can be found on its website at www.payantwealthmanagementgroup.com or by calling 813-633-7333.

USF Graduate Programs Ranked Among The Nation’s Best

The University of South Florida (USF) is home to nearly two dozen graduate programs considered among the best in America, according to new rankings released by U.S. News & World Report. USF’s highest-ranked programs are industrial and organizational psychology at No. 3, criminology at No. 18 and audiology at No. 22.

“This recognition underscores the commitment of our faculty and staff, who continue to provide high-quality programs that empower our students to enhance their skills, expand their knowledge and progress in their careers by earning and advanced degree,” said USF President Rhea Law.

Getting To Know Your Tax Collector Through Podcast

Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan is proud to launch a new podcast series, Conversations with Nancy, designed to engage and inform residents about the services and innovations of the Tax Collector’s Office. This exciting podcast features Millan and special guests offering valuable insights and answering frequently asked questions from the community to streamline services and enhance the overall experience with the office.

The podcast premiered on April 11, with episodes available in both English and Spanish. Conversations with Nancy can be seen on the Hillsborough County tax collector’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@hillstax and heard on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/show/1ovbuufojpjmd8cepdqpae.