Hillsborough County is committed to providing your community with the opportunity to share your input on County projects pertinent to your neighborhood.

Your Neighborhood Relations team invites you and your community to participate in our Public Engagement Opportunity for the following project:

Project Title: Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Project Development & Environment (PD&E) Study.

Customer Engagement Period: Tuesday, May 14, through Monday, June 10.

The online engagement begins on May 14 and ends on June 10. Residents can participate in the online public engagement anytime by visiting the Lithia Pinecrest Rd. PD&E Study project page.

In addition, Hillsborough County Public Works staff will host an in-person meeting.

Details on the in-person meeting:

Date: Tuesday, May 21.

Tuesday, May 21. Time: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Location: Bloomingdale High School at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Link to the www.hcfl.gov/hcengage project: Lithia Pinecrest Rd. PD&E Study.

Link to Hillsborough Residents Have Two Ways to Learn about Lithia Pinecrest Roadway Improvement Study (pdf to share).

For more information, call 813-635-5400.