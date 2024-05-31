After-hours Passport Application Event

The Hillsborough County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office is holding a special passport event on Thursday, June 6, from 5-7 p.m. in downtown Tampa at the Pat Frank Courthouse Building, located at 418 N. Jefferson St. in Tampa.

Clerk Cindy Stuart started the after-hours events to make sure parents with children or other customers who may have work conflicts are able to visit and apply for a passport. On-site photographs are even offered.

For more information, visit www.hillsclerk.com.

Adventure Island Opens Newest Attraction

Adventure Island recently opened its newest and highly anticipated attraction, Castaway Falls, which promises guests an unforgettable experience with over 100 interactive elements, including two massive tipping buckets that unleash a torrential downpour of more than 1,300 gallons of water combined.

Set within a tropical paradise, Castaway Falls invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a watery world of excitement. Castaway Falls is the centerpiece of Adventure Island’s comprehensive revitalization, which includes recent additions such as Shaka-Laka Shores, Rapids Racer, Wahoo Remix slides and the transformed Captain Pete’s and Hang Ten Tiki Bar. These enhancements create a refreshed atmosphere, complete with new lounging areas and cabanas, providing visitors with the ultimate tropical retreat.

Adventure Island is located at 10001 McKinley Dr. in Tampa. For more information, visit https://adventureisland.com/.

Hillsborough County Public Schools National Merit Scholarship Winners

Hillsborough County Public Schools is proud to announce this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. The $2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a pool of more than 15,000 outstanding students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Students may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

Congratulations to these local Hillsborough County Public Schools National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners:

Kannon Gailey, Newsome High School.

Teja Katipalli, Strawberry Crest High School.

Aarushi Pant, Strawberry Crest High School.

TECO To Lower Rates A Second Time This Year

In January, Tampa Electric Company reduced residential bills by nearly $18 because of a decline in fuel prices and other factors and recently approved a further reduction, this time about $7 based on continued low natural gas prices.

“Tampa Electric is pleased to be in a position to reduce electricity bills again this year,” said Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric. “We are happy to provide customers with some welcome relief as the summer’s heat begins.”

Hillsborough County Schools Purchases 20 Electric School Buses

The Hillsborough County School Board voted to purchase 20 electric school buses, nine from Thomas Built Buses Inc., nine from Blue Bird Corporation and two from Integrated Coach Corporation.

The 20 buses are 77 passenger capacity Type-C buses and will serve specific inner-city routes to the district’s underserved communities. The buses should be operational in early 2025, after the necessary training and infrastructure construction (e.g., charging stations) can be completed.

In February, the district was awarded $7.9 million in funding for clean school buses as part of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition.

The financial impact for the school district in the 2024-25 school year will be $8,414,693, and a projected cost savings of over $4 million with reduced maintenance costs and fuel savings.

To learn more about the Clean School Bus Program, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/clean-school-bus-program-awards.

Creative Sparks Summer Camp

Does your child need somewhere to express their creative side this summer? Look no further than the Creative Sparks Summer Camp at Center Place Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Activities will include storytelling, painting, arts, crafts, games, music and lots of fun.

The camp is for ages K-10 and will take place from Monday to Friday, July 15-19, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Register online at https://centerplacebrandon.com/ or by calling 813-685-8888. If you register before July, the cost is $150. Later registration will cost $175.

Creekside Church Of Christ’s Vacation Bible School

The choices we make every day will determine what kind of lives we’ll have, our relationships with those around us and ultimately our relationship with God. All that begins with our understanding of who Jesus is and how we will choose to respond to Him.

At Creekside Church of Christ’s vacation Bible school, children will meet various people who encountered Jesus and discover how they responded to Him. The vacation Bible school is for grades four to five and will take place from Wednesday to Friday, June 26-28, from 6-8:20 p.m., with an ice cream social at 8 p.m. on the last evening.

For more information and to sign up, visit www.creekside.life/events or call 813-763-5760.

Juneteenth Celebration At Tampa Museum Of Art

Commemorate the Tampa Museum of Art’s Juneteenth Cultural Celebration with an engaging, family-friendly experience.

On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Tampa Museum of Art offers free admission to its lineup of family-friendly programs in its newly expanded galleries. Prepare for a lively community celebration of this holiday, also known as Freedom Day, with art-making activities, live music and performances, family portraits, food trucks and more.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa. Visit https://tampamuseum.org/event/juneteenth-cultural-celebration-2024/ for tickets and more information.