As a successful female entrepreneur, master networker, and author, LeAnne Crabtree has been impacting lives in a big way for over 30 years. As the owner of LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies, LeAnne has built a nationwide gifting and client retention platform that is sweeter then all the rest.

As the author of God Has A Sweet Tooth….LeAnne shares her powerful journey to success and the important lessons learned along the way.

Phone: 813-651-0045

Website: LeAnnesCookies.com

Website for book: GodHasASweetTooth.com

Email: LeAnne@LeAnnesCookies.com