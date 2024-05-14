While we all enjoy our streaming services and like watching movies at home, we should be honest and admit that there’s truly nothing better than watching a classic film on a big screen. Here in Tampa, we are exceptionally fortunate to have a real gem of a movie palace like Tampa Theatre.

So, why not set some time aside this summer and plan a trip to downtown to see a classic movie the way they were meant to be seen: inside a cool, dark movie theater?

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “Tampa film fans know that when it comes to beloved classics, there is no more authentic way to watch them than in a majestic movie palace.”

Tampa Theatre has offered their Summer Classics Movie Series for over 30 years.

Witecki said, “For more than three decades, the community has flocked to Tampa Theatre on hot Sunday afternoons to enjoy summer classics as they were meant to be seen: on the big screen, with a bag of fresh popcorn and a cold drink in hand, as a shared, communal experience.”

Now in its 33rd year, Tampa’s longest-running classic movie series is celebrating more than a century of extraordinary filmmaking. The oldest offering is a collection of silent comedy shorts from the years 1917-29. These films take Tampa Theatre back to its roots of presenting silent films with live musical accompaniment on its original Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

Then, there are other films such as The Godfather Part II and Chinatown. Both of these films are celebrating milestone anniversaries.

Witecki said, “For the first time in summer classics history, all of the selections for this year’s series have been named to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.”

All of the summer classics will be shown on Sundays at 3 p.m.

This year’s lineup begins on June 2 with Thelma & Louise. This is followed by Invasion of the Body Snatchers on June 9. You will not want to miss Notorious on June 16 and Sunset Boulevard on June 23. The Godfather Part II can be seen on June 30.

These are followed by Apollo 13 on July 7 and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid on July 14. Bring the whole family to see The Wizard of Oz on July 21. Do the Right Thing will be shown on July 28.

The month of August starts off with The Princess Bride on August 4, followed by Chinatown on August 11 and Casablanca on August 18. The Summer Classics Movie Series ends with The Silent Clowns on August 25.

Witecki said, “You get to see the silent films exactly as audiences saw them back in the 1920s.” She added, “Tampa Theatre’s artist in residence, Steven Ball, will write and perform an original score for each film. We promise you that the overall experience is the closest thing to time travel you will ever experience.”

For more information and to get tickets, please visit https://tampatheatre.org/.