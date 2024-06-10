The 10th SharkCon will host celebrity guests, ocean conservationists and shark experts at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in July to promote ocean and shark conservation.

SharkCon, an annual National Geographic SharkFest event, will bring in engaging speakers and fun activities for guests of all ages on Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14.

“We have five white shark specialists all coming to talk,” executive director Spencer Steward said. “So, this will be the year of the white shark as far as the talks go.”

This year’s SharkCon will also host the largest panel of Jaws franchise actors. Guests will have the opportunity to get autographs and attend a VIP meet and greet with actor Richard Dreyfuss. On July 13, SharkCon is hosting a screening of Jaws: The Revenge for guests who purchase an additional ticket.

Steward said he thought it would be interesting to have the actors come in and talk about their work, especially since SharkCon attendees see them on their TVs and Steward wanted to give them the opportunity to meet the stars in-person.

The speakers will also host small breakout sessions for guests to ask more in-depth questions.

Local aquariums, SeaWorld, Gatorland and over 20 ocean conservation groups will host exhibits. Over 100 vendors will provide shark-related merchandise, including jewelry, art and other collectibles.

“SharkCon is more than just a great time,” reads the press release. “It is an event dedicated to raising awareness about shark and ocean conservation, as well as sustainability. It raises money for ocean and shark conservation efforts, which are undertaken by our partners at SharkCon.”

Dozens of nonprofit organizations will also attend to offer opportunities and advice on how guests can play an active role in saving the oceans.

Additionally, Trilogy Dive Center is hosting an indoor scuba diving activity with trained professionals.

“So, if you like shark shows on TV, then this is your place,” Steward said.

Tickets for the event are on sale online at https://sharkcon.com/. Adult tickets cost $24.95 and children tickets cost $4.95. Tickets will also be available at the door for a higher price.

For more information or to volunteer at SharkCon, visit https://sharkcon.com/ or call 941-539-0833.