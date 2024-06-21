Bonefish Grill is known for its modern atmosphere that’s perfect for date nights. But, with its newly launched brunch menu served all weekend long, you can now include Bonefish Grill as the perfect brunch location too.

Bonefish Grill was founded in 2000 by Tim Curci and Chris Parker when the duo opened the very first location in St. Petersburg, fueled by their shared love for catching, cooking and serving fresh fish.

Full of fresh and innovative dishes, the Bonefish menu specializes in seasonal fresh fish and indulgent appetizers, like the crowd-favorite Bang Bang Shrimp.

For the brunch menu, several popular dishes have been upgraded, including:

Bang Bang Shrimp Eggs Benedict: Crispy shrimp on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs, green onions and spicy hollandaise sauce.

Traditional Eggs Benedict: Smoked ham on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce.

Brûlée French Toast: Brioche bread soaked with Grand Marnier and orange zest, served with chef-crafted whipped cream, mint and fresh strawberries.

Shrimp & Grits: Wood-grilled shrimp topped with a creamy Creole sauce, served over mozzarella-infused grits and finished with green onions and parmesan cheese.

Other fan favorites now offered all weekend long during brunch include:

BFG Egg Burger: Bonefish Grill’s signature half-pound burger on a toasted bun, fully dressed with sharp cheddar cheese and special sauce and topped with a fried egg.

Crab and Fontina Cheese Frittata: Egg soufflé topped with creamy fontina cheese and lump crab meat.

“We’re excited to bring our guests their favorite Bonefish brunch offerings, now reimagined with innovative twists and an additional day to enjoy them,” said Mark Graff, president of Bonefish Grill.

Brunch is served at Bonefish Grill every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. To find your closest spot to grab your crew and catch up over a mouthwatering menu, visit www.bonefishgrill.com.

Offering a flavorful and spirited neighborhood retreat, Bonefish Grill serves share-worthy food and cocktails that guests can’t wait to enjoy time and time again. Bonefish Grill offers car-side carryout, bountiful family bundle meals that feed up to five and catering selections for everyday gatherings and special events. Dine in, order carryout online or get delivery through DoorDash or Uber Eats.

For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow it on Facebook or Instagram. Bonefish Grill Brandon is located at 1015 Providence Rd.