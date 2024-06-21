

Valedictorian Mackenzie Langlo at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.567 and plans to attend McDaniel College.



Salutatorian Jacob Runyon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.56 and plans to attend the UF Honors College.



Valedictorian Jacob Rog at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.72 and plans to attend UCF.



Salutatorian Lorenzo Bevilacqua at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.68 and plans to attend New College of Florida.



Valedictorian Jenna Shepherd at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 7.46 and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.



Salutatorian Luke Williams at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 6.66 and plans to attend Duke University.



Valedictorian Savannah Swiebocki of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.64 and plans to attend USF.



Salutatorian Elena Workman of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.334 and plans to join the military after high school.



Valedictorian Abigail Michnowicz of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 8.173 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Rory White of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.545 and plans to attend Florida International University.



Valedictorian Averi Casselman of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.8 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Katya King of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.34 and plans to attend USF.



Valedictorian Amith Challa of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.83 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Sasriya Parsi of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.28 and plans to attend University of California, Los Angeles.