Valedictorian Mackenzie Langlo at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.567 and plans to attend McDaniel College.
Salutatorian Jacob Runyon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.56 and plans to attend the UF Honors College.
Valedictorian Jacob Rog at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.72 and plans to attend UCF.
Salutatorian Lorenzo Bevilacqua at Brandon Academy achieved a GPA of 4.68 and plans to attend New College of Florida.
Valedictorian Jenna Shepherd at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 7.46 and plans to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Salutatorian Luke Williams at Brandon High School achieved a GPA of 6.66 and plans to attend Duke University.
Valedictorian Savannah Swiebocki of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.64 and plans to attend USF.
Salutatorian Elena Workman of the traditional program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 6.334 and plans to join the military after high school.
Valedictorian Abigail Michnowicz of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 8.173 and plans to attend UF.
Salutatorian Rory White of the Collegiate Academy program at Spoto High School achieved a GPA of 7.545 and plans to attend Florida International University.
Valedictorian Averi Casselman of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.8 and plans to attend UF.
Salutatorian Katya King of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.34 and plans to attend USF.
Valedictorian Amith Challa of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.83 and plans to attend UF.
Salutatorian Sasriya Parsi of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.28 and plans to attend University of California, Los Angeles.
