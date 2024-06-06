

Valedictorian Amanda Hartman at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.99 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.



Salutatorian Kevin Garcia at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.



Valedictorian Keith Fridenberger Kennedy at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.81 and plans to attend USF.



Salutatorian Kayla Walters at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 6.99 and plans to attend Florida State University.



Valedictorian Mohini Sharma of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.74 and plans to attend USF Honors College.



Salutatorian Joel Gritmon of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.16 and plans to attend UF Honors College.



Valedictorian Mahadev Sagi of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.49 and plans to attend USF.



Salutatorian David Frazier of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.9 and plans to attend Florida State University.



Valedictorian Kathleen Gomez at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.23 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Maya Kalinowski at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 7.866 and tentatively plans to attend UF.



Valedictorian Kayla Dinh at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.52 and plans to attend UF.



Salutatorian Chase Amarosa at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.058 and plans to attend either UCF, Florida Atlantic University or the University of Tampa.