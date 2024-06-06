Valedictorian Amanda Hartman at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.99 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.
Salutatorian Kevin Garcia at Bell Creek Academy achieved a GPA of 8.96 and plans to attend the USF Honors College.
Valedictorian Keith Fridenberger Kennedy at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 7.81 and plans to attend USF.
Salutatorian Kayla Walters at East Bay High School achieved a GPA of 6.99 and plans to attend Florida State University.
Valedictorian Mohini Sharma of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.74 and plans to attend USF Honors College.
Salutatorian Joel Gritmon of the traditional program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.16 and plans to attend UF Honors College.
Valedictorian Mahadev Sagi of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 8.49 and plans to attend USF.
Salutatorian David Frazier of the Collegiate Academy program at Lennard High School achieved a GPA of 7.9 and plans to attend Florida State University.
Valedictorian Kathleen Gomez at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 8.23 and plans to attend UF.
Salutatorian Maya Kalinowski at Riverview High School achieved a GPA of 7.866 and tentatively plans to attend UF.
Valedictorian Kayla Dinh at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.52 and plans to attend UF.
Salutatorian Chase Amarosa at Sumner High School achieved a GPA of 8.058 and plans to attend either UCF, Florida Atlantic University or the University of Tampa.
