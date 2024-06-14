Valedictorian Mackenzie Langlo at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.567 and plans to attend McDaniel College.


Salutatorian Jacob Runyon at Bloomingdale High School achieved a GPA of 8.56 and plans to attend the UF Honors College.


Valedictorian Shelina Persad at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.76 and plans to attend USF.


Salutatorian Gabrielle Howell at Durant High School achieved a GPA of 9.51 and plans to attend either UF or the University of Minnesota.


Valedictorian Raymond Adams IV at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 5.92 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Dylan Regans at Foundation Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 5.35 and plans to attend Liberty University.


Valedictorian Kent Phillips at Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.4392 and plans to attend Pensacola Christian College. He also graduated on May 3 from Hillsborough Community College with an A.S. degree.


Salutatorian Jocelyn Knowell at Grace Christian School achieved a GPA of 4.3747 and plans to attend UF Honors College. She will also complete her A.S. degree this summer.


Valedictorian Delaina Benton at Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.39 and plans to attend USF.


Salutatorian Matthew Bryant at Seffner Christian Academy achieved a GPA of 4.38 and plans to attend UCF.


Valedictorian Averi Casselman of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.8 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Katya King of the traditional program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 7.34 and plans to attend USF.


Valedictorian Amith Challa of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.83 and plans to attend UF.


Salutatorian Sasriya Parsi of the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School achieved a GPA of 8.28 and plans to attend University of California, Los Angeles.

Taylor Wells
Taylor Wells is a relatively recently hired news reporter for the Osprey Observer, having been with the paper only since October 8, 2018. Aside from writing articles, he helps edit and upload them to the Osprey Observer site, and is always available to help other staff members in his spare time. He graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in professional writing and lives in Valrico.