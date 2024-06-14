The Florida Aquarium is inviting guests to dive into the fascinating world of aquatic life with its newest immersive encounter: the Stingray Feeding Experience. During this exclusive adventure, which launched recently, guests will go behind the scenes and learn what it’s like to care for marine life by preparing food for and handfeeding the aquarium’s cownose stingrays in an unforgettable hands-on experience.

Guests will begin in the commissary, where they will discover what it takes to nourish and care for the residents of The Florida Aquarium. They will also take part in preparing the cownose stingrays’ specific daily diet. Participants will then have the opportunity to meet with a stingray biologist and step into the role of caregiver as they hand-feed the aquarium’s enchanting marine animal, named for its unique head shape that looks like a cow’s nose. During the interactive session, guests will have a chance to feed and touch the rays and participate in a training session.

“I think this is a cool opportunity for guests because you get to see what we do in our normal day. This is how we take care of our stingrays,” said Anna Garcia, senior biologist at The Florida Aquarium. “People usually just see it when we’re feeding, but they don’t see the intricate details of what it takes to prep their food, how we manage their diet and then how we actually offer food to them, make sure each one of them is eating as well as doing all the training that we do for their animal welfare.”

Stingray Feeding Experience Details:

It runs from 2:10-3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Participants must be at least 8 years of age.

Children between the ages of 8-12 must be accompanied by a paid adult.

The maximum capacity is six people.

It involves the handling of raw fish and shellfish.

There’s a possibility of getting wet.

Guests can take part in this add-on immersive experience for $30 per person with a separate advanced general admission ticket purchased for the date of your experience.

The Florida Aquarium actively participates in and promotes stewardship of the natural environment as part of its mission of conservation. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, The Florida Aquarium provides an opportunity to see thousands of aquatic and terrestrial animals, explore complex ecosystems, look for wild dolphins in Tampa Bay and more. More than a must-see attraction, The Florida Aquarium is focused on saving marine wildlife through conservation research and rescue efforts that help restore Florida’s sea turtle and coral populations.

The Florida Aquarium is located in downtown Tampa at 701 Channelside Dr. For more information and to reserve your spot for the Stingray Feeding Experience, please visit www.flaquarium.org.