TK Tech Services Serves All Your Business Needs

While modern business technology offers numerous benefits, it also introduces potential challenges. Issues such as inefficient networks, system downtime and security threats can strain your team and hinder productivity.

TK Tech Services is the one-stop shop for all your business IT needs. Its certified technicians will deploy cutting-edge managed IT services to enhance security and optimize your systems. It also offers proactive maintenance and fast 24/7 support to keep your operations running smoothly.

For more information, visit its website at https://tktechservices.com/ or call 813-906-0936.

iSMASH Celebrates With A Ribbon-cutting

iSMASH celebrated joining the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting at its location in Brandon at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave.

iSMASH offers three fun and exciting activities which allow you to blow off steam in a totally safe space. Along with rage rooms that can accommodate groups up to 15 people, iSMASH also has a variety of smash session packages. Glow-in-the-dark splatter paint experiences and ax-throwing lanes with digitally projected games are available as well.

To learn more about iSMASH, visit its website at https://ismashusa.com/locations/fl-tampa/ or call 813-807-6274.

Celebrate With Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa

Let’s celebrate! Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa believes that you are never too young to start pampering yourself. Step on board its luxurious mobile kids spa for a unique experience that comes to you.

Its variety of spa party packages are perfect for all celebrations and serve ages 4-14; they include everything you need to host the perfect celebration. With such things as mini manis and pedis, glittery makeup, facials, karaoke, a photo booth and snacks, there is a package for everyone.

Visit its website at www.purpleboxmobile.com or call 813-557-8179 for more information.

Mira Med Spa

Mira Med Spa (MMS) is an upscale spa boutique which prides itself on providing high-quality services while ensuring every customer leaves feeling refreshed and renewed. Owner Lisa Hart is a medical aesthetician and master trainer.

Located at 1110 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, MMS believes that looking and feeling your best should go hand in hand and creates unique skin care routines that are tailored for each individual. Along with providing skin care, other services for lashes and the body are offered, including lash extensions and massages.

For more information, visit its website at www.miramedspa.com.

Dr. Jaime Baquero Joins BayCare Medical Group

Jaime Baquero, MD, has joined the BayCare Medical Group Gastroenterology office at 10141 Big Bend Rd., Ste. 206 in Riverview. Dr. Baquero is affiliated with St. Joseph’s Hospital-South and is board-certified in gastroenterology, speaks Spanish and treats adult patients. He specializes in general gastroenterology, colon cancer screening, esophageal disorders and colonoscopy and endoscopy procedures.

Call 813-397-1274 to make an appointment with Dr. Baquero.

Let Tampa Lifestyle Management Co. Help You To Live Your Best Life

Selena Stamm is the owner of Tampa Lifestyle Management Co. As a local personal assisting company, its goal is to help clients get back to living their best life as their best selves by assisting with household management, organization, and moving services.

Stamm’s transition from realtor to owning a lifestyle management company was not merely a career shift; it was a response to a growing need she observed as a community resident and as a military spouse of nearly two decades.

For more information about Tampa Lifestyle Management Co., call 813-444-5300 or visit https://thelifestylemanagement.co/about-us-tampa/.

ICI Homes Announces Expansion To Waterset Community

Waterset, developed by Brookfield Properties, has announced ICI Homes will be joining the list of seven established, award-winning builders in the highly desired, master-planned community. ICI Homes, ranked among the top 100 home builders in the nation for over a decade, builds customizable single-family homes and is expanding in the Tampa market. In Waterset, it will offer six floor plans ranging from just over 3,000 square feet to over 4,000 square feet, with prices starting in the $700s. Presales are expected to begin in June or July.

ICI Homes joins a distinctive list of builders in Waterset, including Cardel Homes, David Weekley Homes, Homes by WestBay, Pulte Homes and Richmond American Homes. Models are open daily. Visit www.watersetfl.com/homes/builders-model-homes/ for more information.

Cooley Law School Relocating To Temple Terrace

Cooley Law School has finalized plans to move its Tampa Bay campus, currently located in Riverview, to the Tampa Oaks area of Temple Terrace, close to downtown Tampa. Earlier this year, Cooley entered into an agreement to sell its current campus to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Cooley is leasing back the current campus at 9445 Camden Field Parkway until construction at Tampa Oaks II is complete.

Cooley’s campus will occupy part of the first floor and the entire second floor of the Tampa Oaks II building located at 12906 Tampa Oaks Blvd., which is near the University of South Florida, other higher education institutions and the I-75 corridor between Fletcher and Fowler avenues. Cooley will lease the new campus from ESF Properties 22-01 LLC.

100 Day Dream Home Couple Return To Tampa Area

Married real estate developers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will continue to build custom, move-in ready homes from the ground up for their Tampa-area clients in new episodes of the HGTV hit series 100 Day Dream Home — and, in a fresh twist this season, the couple will expand their business to also design personalized renovations for families in three months or less. Whether building or renovating, Brian, a construction manager, and Mika, a real estate agent and designer, who have attracted 15.5 million viewers to their last run, will take clients on inspiration tours of various properties to select the desired finishes they’ll infuse into each project, including contemporary, coastal and farmhouse styles.

100 Day Dream Home premieres Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. on HGTV. 100 Day Dream Home is produced by NorthSouth Productions.