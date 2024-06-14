Vivir By Onyx+East Now Open

The Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce participated in a ribbon-cutting celebrating Valrico’s newest 82 single-family home community, Vivir by Onyx+East.

Located off Bloomingdale Avenue, Vivir offers a tight-knit, quiet community feel, featuring four impressive 2-story home designs with upscale features, flex spaces, gourmet kitchens and attached garages. It’s only steps away from schools, the Campo Family YMCA, the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, medical offices and a variety of restaurants.

Models are located at 3306 Tybee Square Blvd. and are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit its website at www.onyxandeast.com/property/vivir/ for more details.

Current Chiropractic Moves To New Location

Current Chiropractic recently celebrated moving to its beautiful new office building at 1108 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico with a ribbon-cutting from the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce.

Current Chiropractic offers neurostructural chiropractic care using gentle, precise and evidence-based adjusting techniques. It also can do X-rays if necessary and offers an initial free consultation beforehand, only accepting patients it knows it can help, with the aim of getting patients to a point where they don’t need to visit Current Chiropractic often.

Additional information can be found on its website at https://currentchiropractic.com/ or by calling 813-603-4466.

Osprey Nest Enterprises LLC Named Communications Agency Of Record For Hillsborough County Fair

Osprey Nest Enterprises LLC, a Tampa Bay-based strategic communications agency, in partnership with Gainesville-based HARTLINE Communications, has been named the Communications Agency of Record for the Greater Hillsborough County Fair Association’s self-produced events.

The contract encompasses a range of services tailored to support the events produced by the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds staff, including their signature event, the Hillsborough County Fair, as well as Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights & Santa’s Village, the inaugural Catch the Spirit & Celebrate America July 4th festival and the Back 2 School Bash.

Visit https://ospreynest.me/ and www.hartlinecommunications.com for more information about the companies. Visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/ for year-round fairground events and updates.

TK Tech Services Serves All Your Business Needs

While modern business technology offers numerous benefits, it also introduces potential challenges. Issues such as inefficient networks, system downtime and security threats can strain your team and hinder productivity.

TK Tech Services is the one-stop shop for all your business IT needs. Its certified technicians will deploy cutting-edge managed IT services to enhance security and optimize your systems. It also offers proactive maintenance and fast 24/7 support to keep your operations running smoothly.

For more information, visit its website at https://tktechservices.com/ or call 813-906-0936.

iSMASH Celebrates With A Ribbon-cutting

iSMASH celebrated joining the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting at its location in Brandon at 863 E. Bloomingdale Ave.

iSMASH offers three fun and exciting activities which allow you to blow off steam in a totally safe space. Along with rage rooms that can accommodate groups up to 15 people, iSMASH also has a variety of smash session packages. Glow-in-the-dark splatter paint experiences and ax-throwing lanes with digitally projected games are available as well.

To learn more about iSMASH, visit its website at https://ismashusa.com/locations/fl-tampa/ or call 813-807-6274.

Celebrate With Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa

Let’s celebrate! Purple Box Mobile Kids Spa believes that you are never too young to start pampering yourself. Step on board its luxurious mobile kids spa for a unique experience that comes to you.

Its variety of spa party packages are perfect for all celebrations and serve ages 4-14; they include everything you need to host the perfect celebration. With such things as mini manis and pedis, glittery makeup, facials, karaoke, a photo booth and snacks, there is a package for everyone.

Visit its website at www.purpleboxmobile.com or call 813-557-8179 for more information.

Mira Med Spa

Mira Med Spa (MMS) is an upscale spa boutique which prides itself on providing high-quality services while ensuring every customer leaves feeling refreshed and renewed. Owner Lisa Hart is a medical aesthetician and master trainer.

Located at 1110 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, MMS believes that looking and feeling your best should go hand in hand and creates unique skin care routines that are tailored for each individual. Along with providing skin care, other services for lashes and the body are offered, including lash extensions and massages.

For more information, visit its website at www.miramedspa.com.

JF Kicks Welcomes New Chef And Menu

JF Kicks has been a Valrico staple since 2007, and it has slowly transformed from a local bar that serves food into a hometown neighborhood meeting place where you can eat great American cuisine. Chef Guillermo Becker recently took over the kitchen and brought with him an extensive culinary background and some fresh ideas on some old staples, along with a variety of tasty new dishes. Originally from Los Angeles, California, Becker strives for perfection with his knowledge of Mexican and Cuban fusion cuisine.

JF Kicks is located at 3345 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Visit its website at https://jfkicksrestaurant.com/ to view its new menu.