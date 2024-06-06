Five Tampa Bay Rhythmics gymnasts qualified for nationals after competing against gymnasts across the country at the end of May.

Alexis Georgiev, Madeline Beiter and Priscilla Marin, who are level-nine seniors, advanced to the elite qualifiers in the national competition, formerly known as the Junior Olympics. While they may not have made it to nationals, Tampa Bay Rhythmics owner Tyana Marlowe said the accomplishment was a “big step forward.”

“The most rewarding part was the relief after the competition knowing I gave it my best and now I could relax,” Georgiev said. “Hearing them call my name up as one of the gymnastics that qualified for nationals was very rewarding, and it was something I could bring back to my gym with pride.”

In addition to the three level-nine seniors, two level-six gymnasts, Zaida Leal and Tatiana Acevedo, advanced to the developmental championships. They competed in the championship at the beginning of June.

Coach Pam Tang has coached many of the gymnasts since they were little and has watched them develop as athletes and individuals.

“They are all very, very hard working,” Tang said. “… It’s been such a pleasure watching them grow up and be successful and become women of their own.”

The gymnasts are balancing Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment classes in high school while putting in between 25-30 hours of gymnastics practice a week.

Beiter said balancing school and gymnastics can be one of the most challenging parts, especially when she wants to commit even more time to her sport. The most rewarding part for her is celebrating successes with her best friends. She also said spending her time at Tampa Bay Rhythmics has allowed her teammates to become family.

“We see each other every day,” Beiter said. “Even when we don’t have practice, we’re all still hanging out together, supporting each other.”

Tampa Bay Rhythmics and Dance opened in 2007 and offers a range of performing arts teams, including gymnastics, in the Riverview area. The team of coaches trains gymnasts from preschool athletes to young adults in competitive teams.

Through rhythmic gymnastics — a rapidly growing Olympic sport — gymnasts combine dance skills, including flexibility and balance, to make floor routines more graceful and complex.

“Our gym is exclusively for gymnastics and using dance to enhance women’s gymnastics,” Marlowe said.

For more information on Tampa Bay Rhythmics or to schedule a free trial class, visit www.tampabayrhythmics.com. To contact Tampa Bay Rhythmics, call 813-741-2827 or email tampabayrhythmics@verizon.net.