Visitors to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay this summer are in for a refreshing treat with the return of free beer. For a limited time, the Tampa theme park will offer one complimentary beer per day to all guests ages 21 and up and two complimentary beers per day to pass members ages 21 and up. Guests will be able to enjoy the free ice-cold beer daily at Orang Café located in the Jungala area of the park, with a variety of rotating options to choose from. From classic domestic brews to artisanal craft beers, guests can enjoy a refreshing drink while experiencing the thrill of award-winning roller coasters, up-close encounters with animals and all the new things happening this summer.

Experience a fiery blaze of immersive, family-friendly excitement as you soar above the Serengeti Plain and drop into fun-filled twists and turns on the new Phoenix Rising coming this summer. Inspired by legends, this suspended roller coaster in vibrant Pantopia is packed with surprises and speeds up to 44 miles per hour. But with a height requirement of just 42 inches, it’s the perfect adventure for families to embark on together.

Guests will also have the opportunity to experience the all-new Rhythm of Nature ice show at the Moroccan Palace Theater. Audiences will embark on a spellbinding ice adventure following the journey of Dakari, a brave young hero, as they journey into a magical dream realm to uncover the wonders of the animal kingdom and embrace their destiny.

Guests can extend their day into a fun-filled night with special seasonal entertainment at Busch Gardens’ Summer Nights. Gwazi Plaza comes alive with nightly performances of the all-new Gwazi Rocks, featuring vibrant dance and percussion beats. At the Stanleyville Theater, guests can enjoy the acrobatic feats of Cirque Electric. Plus, guests can sing along to tunes from their favorite artists during a performance of Icons at the Dragon Fire Grill.

For the perfect ending, enjoy a dazzling firework show every Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the Summer Nights Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Bad Boy Mowers, illuminates the skies over Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Visit https://buschgardenstampa.com/ to purchase tickets and learn more about the annual pass program, and stay in the know about new events, special deals and future announcements by following Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).