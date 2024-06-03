Leaders with Hillsborough County Public Schools understand the importance of ensuring our students have access to nutritious meals while on summer break. Beginning on May 28 and continuing through Thursday, July 25, students will have several opportunities to receive free meals as Hillsborough County Public Schools hosts its annual ‘Summer Food Service Program for Children.’

The program offers students breakfast and lunch for free at schools that provide summer learning programs. All children, 18 years and younger, can arrive at an open school Monday through Thursday — the breakfast and lunch meal times will be posted on the front office window. The children do not have to be enrolled in a summer learning program to take advantage of the free meals.

“Many students rely on our schools for access to nutritious breakfast and lunch meals during the school year and that need continues throughout the summer months. These well-balanced meals will nourish our students and eliminate food insecurity. Thank you to our dedicated Student Nutrition Services team who will feed thousands of children this summer,” said Superintendent Van Ayres.

This summer, there will be 144 summer feeding sites available. This includes YMCA programs as well as city and county parks and recreation sites. To find summer meals near you, visit www.summerbreakspot.org or text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304.