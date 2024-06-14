There have been mermaid sightings recently in the Valrico area and beyond. Ilona the Mermaid has been seen splashing in local pools, at birthday parties and at pool parties. She has even been seen training local residents to become a mermaid just like her.

“It started when my daughter was 8 years old,” Ilona said. “She, like most girls her age, loved mermaids and wanted to become one. So, I got her a mermaid tail and got myself one as well. We spent a lot of time together in the pool swimming like mermaids.”

About a year ago, Ilona was invited to a Halloween party by a friend who is a scuba instructor.

“They were looking for mermaid performers,” Ilona said. “I was asked to participate, and that’s how it all started. I realized there was a whole nation of mermaids, so I wanted to become a certified mermaid. My friends at Woods & Water Dive Shop in Brandon told me about the various mermaid certification classes offered through the SSI Dive program, so I became a certified PADI Mermaid. I can teach mermaid classes for beginner, advanced and professionals.”

Ilona offers mermaid parties, performances, birthday parties, themed parties, parade performances and pool parties.

“I just love being in the water,” Ilona said. “It’s something I’ve enjoyed since I was little. I grew up by the North Sea and I was literally in and out of the water the whole time. Every girl dreams of being a mermaid, and I get to be one. It is great exercise and a lot of fun.”

Ilona loves to teach her students as well.

“I love helping my students become mermaids,” Ilona said. “I love seeing them start off a beginner in the swimming pool and then move onto learning to be a mermaid in the ocean. It’s great to help their dreams of being a mermaid come true.”

If you would like to book Ilona for your upcoming event or take mermaid classes from her, visit her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wishuponashell. You can also email her at wishuponashell@gmail.com or call her at 813-551-1823.