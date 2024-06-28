Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Meet And Greet Social

Ahoy, all you landlubbers. Would you like to become a pirate wench? The Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is hosting a meet and greet social on Wednesday, July 24, from 6-8 p.m. at Latitudes, located at 131 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach.

The aim of the event is to promote an awareness of the krewes existence. Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry is an all-female krewe based in the SouthShore area. Its krewe life focuses on building community involvement by participating in parades and dedicating time, talent and fundraisers to benefit local charities.

For more information, visit its website at www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com.

St. Stephen Community For Women Music Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church’s Community for Women will be hosting a music bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co. on Tuesday, July 9, starting at 7 p.m. The price for tickets is $25. Along with bingo, there will be a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing, with all proceeds from the event benefiting the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Home Makers of Hope (beds for the recently homed) and THORN Ministries (for the unhoused).

Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. This is a popular event, so please arrive early to secure your seat.

Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run Returns

The Travis Manion 9/11 Heroes Run is back in FishHawk at Park Square Plaza on Saturday, September 28. This race is a heartfelt tribute to the heroes of 9/11, our veterans, and first responders, bringing together our community in a powerful display of unity and patriotism. Registration is now open. Lace up your running shoes and be part of a day that honors our past and supports our future.

For more information and to register, visit www.travismanion.org/events/911-heroes-run/2024-tampa-fl.

Charity Music Bingo At Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co.

Join the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi on Thursday, July 18, for a night of music, fun and prizes with charity music bingo at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Bingo will start at 7 p.m., but arrive early to secure a table. This will be a first-come, first-serve event, and there will be no table reservations.

The cost is $20 per person and includes one set of bingo cards. There will be 50/50 raffle tickets for $20. Food and drinks are also available for purchase. Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.