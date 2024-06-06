Adventure Island Opens Newest Attraction

Adventure Island recently opened its newest and highly anticipated attraction, Castaway Falls, which promises guests an unforgettable experience with over 100 interactive elements, including two massive tipping buckets that unleash a torrential downpour of more than 1,300 gallons of water combined.

Set within a tropical paradise, Castaway Falls invites guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a watery world of excitement. Castaway Falls is the centerpiece of Adventure Island’s comprehensive revitalization, which includes recent additions such as Shaka-Laka Shores, Rapids Racer, Wahoo Remix slides and the transformed Captain Pete’s and Hang Ten Tiki Bar. These enhancements create a refreshed atmosphere, complete with new lounging areas and cabanas, providing visitors with the ultimate tropical retreat.

Adventure Island is located at 10001 McKinley Dr. in Tampa. For more information, visit https://adventureisland.com/.

TECO To Lower Rates A Second Time This Year

In January, Tampa Electric Company reduced residential bills by nearly $18 because of a decline in fuel prices and other factors and recently approved a further reduction, this time about $7 based on continued low natural gas prices.

“Tampa Electric is pleased to be in a position to reduce electricity bills again this year,” said Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric. “We are happy to provide customers with some welcome relief as the summer’s heat begins.”

New Ruskin Moffitt Facility Town Hall Meeting

Moffitt is hosting an Ask Us Anything Town Hall about its new Ruskin facility. The meeting will be held at the Lennard High School auditorium, located at 2342 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin, on Thursday, June 20, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and admission is free. Be ready to ask questions of the expert panelists about the new facility, including when you can start making appointments. Members of the human resources team will be on-site to meet with applicants and discuss open positions.

Hillsborough County Schools Purchases 20 Electric School Buses

The Hillsborough County School Board voted to purchase 20 electric school buses, nine from Thomas Built Buses Inc., nine from Blue Bird Corporation and two from Integrated Coach Corporation.

The 20 buses are 77 passenger capacity Type-C buses and will serve specific inner-city routes to the district’s underserved communities. The buses should be operational in early 2025, after the necessary training and infrastructure construction (e.g., charging stations) can be completed.

In February, the district was awarded $7.9 million in funding for clean school buses as part of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition.

The financial impact for the school district in the 2024-25 school year will be $8,414,693, and a projected cost savings of over $4 million with reduced maintenance costs and fuel savings.

To learn more about the Clean School Bus Program, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/clean-school-bus-program-awards.

Riverview High School Is Looking For Football Coaches

Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, is looking to add assistant football coaches (no experience necessary, and you do not need to be a teacher) to its staff. All coaching candidates must be willing to commit to a year-round football program.

Volunteer and stipend positions are available. If you are interested, email head coach Tony Rodriguez at antonio.rodriguez@hcps.net or text 813-815-0310.

Shavuot Evening Festival And Yizkor Service

On Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m. Beth Israel will hold a Shavuot evening festival and Yizkor service for the public. Ricki Bauman will lead the festival and service and the B’not Torah class of 2015 will read the Ten Commandments from its Torah scroll. Immediately following the service, Beth Israel will have an ice cream social.

Beth Israel is located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Creative Sparks Summer Camp

Does your child need somewhere to express their creative side this summer? Look no further than the Creative Sparks Summer Camp at Center Place Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Activities will include storytelling, painting, arts, crafts, games, music and lots of fun.

The camp is for ages K-10 and will take place from Monday to Friday, July 15-19, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Register online at https://centerplacebrandon.com/ or by calling 813-685-8888. If you register before July, the cost is $150. Later registration will cost $175.

Juneteenth Celebration At Tampa Museum Of Art

Commemorate the Tampa Museum of Art’s Juneteenth Cultural Celebration with an engaging, family-friendly experience.

On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Tampa Museum of Art offers free admission to its lineup of family-friendly programs in its newly expanded galleries. Prepare for a lively community celebration of this holiday, also known as Freedom Day, with art-making activities, live music and performances, family portraits, food trucks and more.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza in Tampa. Visit https://tampamuseum.org/event/juneteenth-cultural-celebration-2024/ for tickets and more information.