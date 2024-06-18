Margaritaville at Sea brings Margaritaville’s iconic hospitality to the open ocean for a one-of-a-kind offshore vacation experience. The cruise line’s maiden vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offers easy-breezy getaways from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island, while the new flagship vessel, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, will set sail June 2024 out of Port Tampa Bay on four- and five-night adventures to Key West and Mexico. Guests aboard Margaritaville at Sea can relax and unwind in comfort, featuring a range of fully redesigned suites, and balcony, ocean view and interior staterooms dressed in nautical details and colors inspired by the sea, sand, and sky. The ships also feature numerous inclusive and specialty dining restaurants centered around chef-crafted, island-inspired cuisine, uniquely themed bars and lounges that provide non-stop live entertainment paired with premium cocktails, kids’ clubs and arcades, the action-packed Margaritaville Casino, the St. Somewhere Spa & Salon, multiple pools, hot tubs, and plenty of quiet spaces to soak up the Caribbean sun.

Sail away to an island state of mind at MargaritavilleAtSea.com.