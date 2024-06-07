Que for a Cure is an annual barbecue fundraiser for the Seize the Moment Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to raise awareness of epilepsy and seizures.

“We have grown in the barbecue community and have become one of the largest FBA (Florida BBQ Association) events,” said Seize the Moment Foundation’s founder, Roni-Kay Lopez. “The awareness our community has gained about both seizures and epilepsy is priceless. Our own family of barbecue competitors realized that we have seven people in our competition circle that have epilepsy or someone in their families who have it.”

This year’s Que for a Cure takes place on Friday and Saturday, August 23-24, in Riverview.

“We have some elite barbecue professionals supporting the cause including Myron Mixon and Moe Cason,” Lopez said. “We also have Ric Savage as our MC. Radio host Johnny B. from 102.5 The Bone and his comedy crew are coming for a comedy show on Saturday night. Our entertainment also includes a few local bands: Randy McNeeley, Skylar Clark, and DJ D Stiles. With the help of these people, we are having an inaugural addition, and many will relate to the previous shows on the Food Network that was BBQ Pitmasters and Smoked. We’ll be introducing the Florida BBQ Association Pitmasters, aka Qued.”

There will be local teams competing at Que for a Cure.

“We will have three teams in all four categories being judged by our celebrity judges and we will see who is right on ‘que’ at Que for a Cure,” Lopez said. “We are also one of the three competitions in Florida that are taking part in the ‘Three Amigos,’ which is a combination of three of us organizers taking the highest scores at each of our events and tallying up after the final event, which is held during September in Perry, Florida. The first event was held in January in Apalachicola at Butts & Clucks, ours in August and then Smoking in the Pines in Perry.”

Lopez hopes the community will come out and support this awesome barbecue fundraiser.

“I hope that we draw a big crowd and people see what we do and how we give back,” Lopez said. “I also hope we gain support, donations and followers that will join our cause and find it in their hearts to support us.”

She also hopes to raise $75K at this year’s Que for a Cure.

If you would like to learn more about Que for a Cure, you can visit the foundation’s website at www.queforacureseizethemoment.org. You can also email Lopez at seizethemomentfoundation@gmail.com. Que for a Cure will be held at 6915 Riverview Dr. in Riverview.