Riverview resident Mary Dorsett is a realist who uses contemporary mediums for paintings, sculptures, drawings and crafts. Her abstract and colorful artworks pay homage to her visions in the art arena. Her calm, personal style radiates joy and peace that are expressed in her vibrant spirit in every design stroke to achieve something extraordinary.

“I call this another level,” Dorsett said. “I’m an upcycler, which means everything can be turned into art. I make art out of palm bark, recycled plastics, rocks, inks, acrylic oils, polishes, leaves and homemade porcelain clay.”

Doing all of this has earned her the nickname ‘Cardboard Mary.’

“I am a visionary,” Dorsett said. “You may see newspaper, cardboard or even cotton. I see a beautiful angel waiting to take flight, and I welcome you to join me on this visual journey to explore your thoughts.”

Dorsett is a cancer survivor, a wife, a mother and an art teacher at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association. From a very young age, Dorsett believed she could do anything that she put her mind to.

“I believe you can create anything from something once you feel it in your heart; you can see it in your mind,” said Dorsett.

She instills this belief in the young students of her children’s classes and her adult classes at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association.

If Dorsett is asked to create a mural or an art installation in the community, she immediately gets her creative juices flowing and creates a beautiful work of art.

“I have to say, I honestly love people,” Dorsett said. “I love creating art with them and giving back to our community. I love when a student tells me they can do something. I tell them they can if they just put their mind to it.”

Recently, Dorsett was asked to help a local elementary school with the decorations for its graduation ceremony. The school’s graduation theme is ‘Under the Sea.’ Dorsett immediately went to work cutting out cardboard characters, deep-sea creatures and a submarine.

“I loved it when I was asked to help this school,” Dorsett said. “I want these students to have a wonderful graduation ceremony. I also want them to be inspired to create art.”

If you would like to take Dorsett’s adult drawing class or her Creative Sparks class at Center Place, call Center Place at 813-685-8888. Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon inside the Brandon Regional Library.