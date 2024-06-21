TECO To Lower Rates A Second Time This Year

In January, Tampa Electric Company reduced residential bills by nearly $18 because of a decline in fuel prices and other factors and recently approved a further reduction, this time about $7 based on continued low natural gas prices.

“Tampa Electric is pleased to be in a position to reduce electricity bills again this year,” said Archie Collins, president and CEO of Tampa Electric. “We are happy to provide customers with some welcome relief as the summer’s heat begins.”

Hillsborough County Schools Purchases 20 Electric School Buses

The Hillsborough County School Board voted to purchase 20 electric school buses, nine from Thomas Built Buses Inc., nine from Blue Bird Corporation and two from Integrated Coach Corporation.

The 20 buses are 77 passenger capacity Type-C buses and will serve specific inner-city routes to the district’s underserved communities. The buses should be operational in early 2025, after the necessary training and infrastructure construction (e.g., charging stations) can be completed.

In February, the district was awarded $7.9 million in funding for clean school buses as part of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s first Clean School Bus Program Grants Competition.

The financial impact for the school district in the 2024-25 school year will be $8,414,693, and a projected cost savings of over $4 million with reduced maintenance costs and fuel savings.

To learn more about the Clean School Bus Program, visit www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus/clean-school-bus-program-awards.

Creative Sparks Summer Camp

Does your child need somewhere to express their creative side this summer? Look no further than the Creative Sparks Summer Camp at Center Place Arts & Civic Association, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. Activities will include storytelling, painting, arts, crafts, games, music and lots of fun.

The camp is for ages K-10 and will take place from Monday to Friday, July 15-19, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Register online at https://centerplacebrandon.com/ or by calling 813-685-8888. If you register before July, the cost is $150. Later registration will cost $175.