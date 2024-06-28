Twin Creeks Assisted Living Community and Memory Care recently gained a new marketing director, Jessica Galarza. Twin Creeks is located in Riverview off of Boyette Road. It boasts of a state-of-the-art assisted living community, as well as a memory care unit that houses residents with memory-related illnesses such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Galarza joins Twin Creeks as the marketing director, coming in with 18 years of senior living experience. In her 18 years, she has a vast array of experience varying from working in the dining room during high school to becoming a CNA, med tech, activities director and memory care director at other facilities. Galarza truly enjoys working with the elderly, having grown to love this quality time after helping to take care of her grandmother when she was younger.

The assisted living area of Twin Creeks prides itself in offering individual activities based on individual needs. Activities and offerings there can include senior group activities, such as gardening, musical and artistic programs, exercise programs and outings with family; on-site therapy; a structured lifestyle; safe equipment; and trained staff. It even has a restaurant-style dining space for residents. The Twin Creeks chef also cooks meals for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which shows what top-notch food there is available at this facility.

Galarza expressed of Twin Creeks environment: “When walking into our facility, it just feels like home, almost like the feeling we used to have when we walked into our cozy grandparent’s house. From the staff to the residents, we are one big happy family. We also have a resident who received the Purple Heart award, and it’s an honor to have him as a resident.”

There are a plethora of weekly events available for Twin Creeks residents, such as trips to local stores, table games, bingo, happy hour, musical shows, crafts, magic shows and more.

Currently, there is limited availability for incoming resident slots. In order to take advantage of current summer savings, Galarza stressed the importance of calling to get more information soon at 813-278-5800.

Twin Creeks Assisted Living Community and Memory Care is located at 13470 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. More information about this community can be found on its website at https://twincreeksretire.com/.