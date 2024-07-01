Bloomingdale High School star outfielder Cooper Hinson had a season for the ages, leading his team to an unexpected run to states. He added another notch to his belt, winning the 18th annual Wade Boggs Athletic Achievement Award this June.

“I am super appreciative and blessed to be put in a position to win the award, and I couldn’t be more grateful to witness my hard work paying off,” said Hinson.

The Wade Boggs Athletic Achievement Award honors a high school baseball player or team in Hillsborough County who displays outstanding athletic, scholastic and community achievements.

“Winning the highly touted Wade Boggs Award is huge for me, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it without God, my parents, my teammates, coach Wilken and the coaching staff always having my back and pushing me to be my best,” said Hinson.

The Marshall University signee is a two-time Perfect Game High School All-American and a two-time All-Western Conference First Team selection.

The outfielder led the Bulls in hitting with a .448 average, with two home runs and 19 RBIs. He was a key contributor for Bloomingdale, leading his team to their first state final four appearance since 2021, when they won the state championship.

Hinson will have a chance to start for the Marshall baseball team next season on a scholarship. He will pursue a law degree. The standout student had a 5.84 GPA, was a four-year member of the National Honor Society and was a Bloomingdale Booster Scholarship Athlete Award recipient. He’s volunteered with Best Buddies and Meals on Wheels and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also co-founded the Bloomingdale Basketball and Wiffle Ball leagues for students.

The baseball protégé will never forget his time at Bloomingdale with his friends, and especially the ‘dark horse’ run to states.

“I was blessed to make a run with my best friends all the way to Fort Myers, and the moments and memories made along the way are something I wouldn’t trade for the world,” said Hinson. “That Bloomingdale team will forever hold a place in my heart.”